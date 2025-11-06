Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders

The Entry Price Averages EA provides traders with a clear visual representation of their average buy and sell entry prices directly on the chart. This robust tool goes beyond simple display by integrating powerful trade management features, including real-time Profit & Loss calculation and interactive order closing buttons.

By using this Expert Advisor, traders can quickly and efficiently assess their overall entry positions and manage risk directly from a dynamic interface. It is designed to enhance position tracking and improve overall trading performance.

Key Features:

Average Entry Prices: Displays average buy and sell entry prices as horizontal lines.

Real-Time P/L Display: Shows running Profit & Loss for buy and sell positions instantly.

Interactive Trade Management: Includes clickable buttons ( Close All Buy , Close All Sell , Close All ) for immediate position management.

Customizable Layout: Flexible positioning (any chart corner) and visual customization for colors, fonts, and spacing.

Seamless Integration: Enhances strategy execution and decision-making by consolidating key data and controls in one place.