Goldstrike

GoldStrike Momentum Trend Indicator - The Ultimate Forex Trading Tool

Description:

Introducing the GoldStrike Momentum Trend Indicator, a powerful and intuitive tool designed for traders seeking precision in their Forex strategies. Using a combination of momentum analysis and the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this indicator provides buy and sell signals that help you identify optimal entry and exit points, improving your trading decisions.

Perfect For:

  • Day traders who need quick, precise signals for fast-paced trading.

  • Swing traders looking for momentum-based strategies to enter and exit with confidence.

  • Traders who prefer simple, yet powerful indicators to assist in making high-quality decisions.


Why Choose GoldStrike Momentum Trend Indicator?

Accurate Buy/Sell Signals: The combination of RSI and ATR ensures you receive reliable, actionable signals based on real market momentum.

Fully Customizable Inputs: Adjust the RSI period and buy/sell levels to suit your personal trading style and strategy.

Real-Time Alerts: Get notified immediately when new signals are triggered, so you never miss an opportunity.

Simple & Effective Design: User-friendly interface for easy setup and quick results. Focus on trading, not complex configurations.

Boost Your Trading with the GoldStrike Momentum Trend Indicator – A Reliable Tool for Profitable Forex Trading!

🔹 Get GoldStrike Now and start trading with precision, momentum, and confidence.



Prodotti consigliati
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Indicatori
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
KT Market Structure EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Market Structure EA è un expert advisor completamente automatizzato, sviluppato sulla base del nostro popolare indicatore KT Market Structure . Utilizza direttamente i segnali di Break of Structure (BOS) e Change of Character (CHoCH) dall’indicatore e offre diverse opzioni per automatizzare le operazioni di trading.  Combinando questi segnali con un'analisi aggiuntiva, offre un modo intelligente ed efficiente di fare trading. Non è necessario scaricare nulla separatamente, poiché tutte le dip
Tiger Trend
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Tiger Trend – Indicatore di inversione di tendenza basato su intervallo dinamico Unisciti al canale per restare aggiornato: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor Tiger Trend è un indicatore dinamico di tendenza progettato per rilevare potenziali inversioni di trend basandosi su livelli adattivi di supporto e resistenza calcolati a partire dagli intervalli di prezzo recenti. Aiuta i trader a identificare quando il momentum potrebbe cambiare, analizzando le chiusure dei prezzi rispetto
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicatori
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
About
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
About - Forex indicator. This trend indicator is used to determine the current trend in price movement, making it clear in which direction it is better to open a position: buy or sell. The About trend indicator is displayed on the chart and moves in parallel with the price. The Forex About trend indicator allows you to determine in time a change in the direction of price movement, thereby minimizing the likelihood of capital loss. In trading practice, various combinations of About and other ind
Tradzor AI MT4
Akshit Bhayana
Experts
Tradzor – AI-Powered Expert Advisor Tradzor is a next-generation trading Expert Advisor built with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. Designed for precision and consistency, Tradzor adapts to evolving market conditions in real time, delivering smart entries and disciplined risk management without relying on risky strategies like martingale or grid. Powered by deep-learning algorithms and proprietary data-driven analytics, Tradzor identifies high-probability trade setup
Trend Histogram mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Istogramma di TREND" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - L'indicatore Istogramma di TREND è molto più sensibile ed efficiente di qualsiasi incrocio di medie mobili standard. - L'indicatore può essere di 2 colori: giallo (oro) per trend ribassista e verde per trend rialzista (i colori possono essere modificati nelle impostazioni). - L'Istogramma di TREND ha avvisi integrati per dispositivi mobili e PC. - È un'ottima idea combinare questo indicatore con altri metodi di trading:
Indicator Candle Direction
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicatori
Simple indicator that supports decision makers. You will have the candles directions for different timeframes on your screen. That will allowed you to be one more scenario to analyze before you open your orders. In case you would like to have more details, just let me know.. so we can add it to the chart. Multicurrency that in inform you the directions for multi-timeframes!
Indicador FimatheChannels
Diego De Freitas Justo
Indicatori
https://youtu.be/Cz76GayNqtM  Com esse indicador você não precisa ficar fazendo marcações manuais para encontrar seus canais e níveis de negociação. O channels faz isso por você. Veja o vídeo :  Com os canais definidos o trade pode operar seus rompimentos  Analisando seu canal de referencia e zona neutra com base na tendencia e nos rompimentos. Tem uma calibragem nas opções onde você consegue estreitar ou alargar mais o canal. Pode definir as cores automáticas das linhas, seus estilos e tamanhos
Heikin Ashi Sniper GBPUSD
Andre Pier
Experts
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. This is the second part of the Portfolio. It is meant to be traded on GBPUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown Each Expert of our portfolio uses a different technique to minimize curve fitting and diversify the strategy. More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places
Account Info Manager
Phua Hock Seng
Indicatori
The sample on the right corner of the chart uses Font Size 20. The characters/numbers will start from the right side/corner of the chart, so that when increase the font size, the text will expand out to the left/top and won't goes to the right/bottom and get hidden.  Able to change these Inputs. a. Other Symbol.  Current chart symbol will always be displayed. b. Fonts. c. Font size. d. Text color (All the text label, local time, bid, ask, spread, lots, number of trades, Margin, Free Margin, Mar
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Indi RBO
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
Indicatori
Input: Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation Range End Time : The ending time of range creation Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point If the range size is between the minimum and maximum, indicator will print the 1st color (blue).
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
CSS Currency Strenght
Badis Brahimi
Indicatori
CSS " currency strength slope "  is a a multi currency strength indicator that use Forex major currencies, EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, GBP. it use 28 major pairs to calculate the power of every currency using a based moving averages algorithm : you will see volatility clearly between currencies. input: MA Fast & Slow. - MA Mode : simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted - Applied Price : close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Questo screener consente di identificare le risorse che sono più del solito ipercomprate (% di aumento) o ipervendute (% di caduta) entro un periodo di tempo selezionato (intervallo di tempo). Il mercato è regolato dalla legge, compra a meno, vendi di più, ma senza uno scanner automatico sarà molto difficile per te identificare valute/azioni che sono in ipercomprato o ipervenduto più del solito, diciamo, entro la settimana in corso, o l'attuale ora o mese. Possono essere decine o centinaia di s
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Indicatori
The indicator shows on the chart the accurate market entry points, accurate exit points, maximum possible profit of a deal (for those who take profit according to their own system for exiting deals), points for trailing the open positions, as well as detailed statistics. Statistics allows to choose the most profitable trading instruments, and also to determine the potential profits. The indicator does not redraw its signals! The indicator is simple to set up and manage, and is suitable for begin
Pro Price Action OB EA mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO PRICE ACTION OB EA - è un fantastico sistema di trading automatico basato sulla ricerca del price action! Questo è un Expert Adviser "imposta e dimentica" che si occupa di tutto il trading per te! 7 Set_file disponibili! Usa i Set_file (v25.17) dalla sezione "Commenti" per utilizzare/testare l'EA. L'idea di trading si basa sul famoso e potente pattern di price action: OutsideBar! Pro Price Action OB EA è un ottimo investimento: funzionerà per te per anni e anni, tutti i Set_file hanno u
Nice try super diddy trend
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Nice Try Super Diddy Trend – an innovative technical analysis tool designed for experienced traders seeking a deep understanding of market dynamics. This indicator utilizes complex algorithms to calculate liquidity flows and momentum, identifying potential reversal points and trend continuations. Uniqueness and Value Nice Try Super Diddy Trend is more than just signal generation—it analyzes the hidden structure of the market, examining the amplitude of price fluctuations and directionality while
Order Ticket
THE FWA COMPANY
3 (1)
Utilità
MONEY MANAGEMENT IS A CRITICAL COMPONENT OF SUCCESSFUL TRADING One of the most important aspects of money management is risk management. YOU need to have a clear understanding of the risks associated with your trades, and mitigate those risks. This free MT4 indicator allows you to efficiently and easily protect your capital and avoid catastrophic losses. Download it and use it before every single trade! ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** Tags: money managem
FREE
Positive pips
Ansil Laurie
1 (1)
Indicatori
+Pips is a simple indicator which was design with FIVE trading confirmations in mind that works on all pairs and time frame. It's great for scalping, as it is a powerful indicator on its own. This indicator can be used by any type of trader(new or experience). The choice of sending notification to your mobile device and sounding alerts is up to the user as this is an optional setting. This is all you need no more cluster to your charts. If high probability and low risk trades, that alerts and se
DashBoard Multi TimeFrame
Harikrishna Darapaneni
Indicatori
This indicator ( dashboard) provides trend for multi currency on multi timeframe Charts. It gives entries and Stoploss on the chart itself  if the currency pair is uptrend then the cell color is displayed as Green and if its downtrend the cell displays the color as Red.If the cell colour  displayed on particular currency is green it represents strong uptrend and vice versa if the cell colour is Red.If the cell has just an arrow it means the currency is ready for the trend.If the cell has neither
Crypto Trend Pro
Paulo Martins Barbosa
3 (1)
Experts
Concept Crypto Trend  is a system that identify the safest cryptocurrency price trends. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth . It does not need to be constantly updated as it adapts naturally to varied market conditions. No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no other dangerous strategy. Only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control . Get Crypto Trend Pro and never miss the big cryptocurrency movements again. Results Live t
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 201514104 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Cross MA Optimiser
Ka Ka Ho
3 (2)
Indicatori
Cross MA Optimiser – Fine-Tune Your Moving Average Strategies in MT4! In the fast-moving world of trading, moving average crossovers are a proven method for identifying trends and trade entry points. However, using the wrong settings can lead to missed opportunities and inefficient strategies. Cross MA Optimiser takes the guesswork out of moving average optimization by automating and fine-tuning your crossover parameters for maximum trading accuracy. Whether you trade with Simple Moving Avera
FREE
YumokinBitcoinBreakOut
Ryutaro Yumoto
1.5 (2)
Experts
Features This EA is good at v olatility  market. This EA specializes in   BTC USD, so please apply this EA to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA uses volatility technical. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 10000pips(100 Doller per 1lot、10Doller per 0.1lot). Performance depends on the spread, so please use it with a vendor with a narrow spread. Parameters
FREE
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante per Forex e Opzioni Binarie è stato creato sulla base dei volumi di tick. A differenza di molti indicatori di volume, l'indicatore "Super volumes" calcola i volumi rialzisti e ribassisti e fornisce segnali sulla predominanza di uno di essi. Se diciamo che al momento in questo intervallo c'era un vantaggio dei volumi rialzisti, allora il segnale sarà su Buy. O se la prevalenza era di volumi ribassisti, quindi, di conseguenza, il segnale sarà su Sell. Nelle impostazioni
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
Parabolic SAR Dashboard Multi timeframe
John Benjamin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard allows you to add and monitor PSAR trends. The multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR dashboard will save you a lot of time and gives you a single view of the markets using PSAR. In short, you can just view one window and get a snapshot of up to 21 instruments on your MT4 platform. The indicator opens in a sub-window. Below are the features of the PSAR Dashboard Indicator Modify PSAR Settings: The PSAR Dashboard comes with default PSAR settings of 0.02 (Step) and 0
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicatori
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicatori
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Indicatori
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Trading
SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
4.95 (21)
Indicatori
My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Indicatori
MENA Trend Scanner Dashboard Scanner di mercato avanzato multi–timeframe e indicatore di ingresso in trend Innanzitutto, è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è 100% senza repaint, senza redrawing e senza ritardi , il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello algoritmico. Include corso online, manuale utente e preset scaricabili. Indicatore Trend Scanner Dashboard: Un pannello professionale tutto–in–uno che analizza più coppie e più timeframe (M1–MN1) mostr
Altri dall’autore
Vwap Xcalperpro mt4
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Indicatore di Segnale di Incrocio VWAP per MetaTrader 4 Sblocca la Precisione nel Trading con l'Indicatore di Segnale di Incrocio VWAP! Migliora la tua strategia di trading con l'Indicatore di Segnale di Incrocio VWAP, uno strumento potente e intuitivo progettato per MetaTrader 4. Creato per i trader che richiedono precisione e chiarezza, questo indicatore personalizzato utilizza il Prezzo Medio Ponderato per Volume (VWAP) per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita direttamente sul tuo grafico
FREE
Smart Liquidity Zones
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Smart Liquidity Zones (SLZ) — Your All‑in‑One SMC/ICT Radar for MT4 Why SLZ? Tired of squinting at charts trying to spot liquidity grabs, break‑of‑structure candles and Fair Value Gaps before the smart‑money sharks do? SLZ turns your chart into a tactical map —drawing every high‑probability zone and screaming (politely) when price dives in. Core Edge Powered by a rule‑set distilled from Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT mentorship material, SLZ auto‑marks: Component What it shows Why it
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
ForexMind AI
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Experts
Strategia ForexMind AI Precisa. Sicura. Redditizia. La ForexMind AI Strategy è un Expert Advisor (EA) intelligente basato su breakout, costruito con una logica disciplinata di price action. Entra e esce dalle operazioni in base al comportamento di rottura delle candele, offrendo uno strumento pulito, veloce e affidabile per i trader che danno priorità al controllo, alla sicurezza e ai risultati. Caratteristiche principali: Entrata basata sul breakout Logica di uscita inversa Ch
TradeCloser
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Utilità
Trade Closer EA v2.0 – Strumento All-in-One per la Gestione dei Trade su MT4 Versione: 2.00 | Supporto: +1786 6057858 (WhatsApp) Gestisci, controlla e chiudi le operazioni istantaneamente con un solo clic! Panoramica: Trade Closer EA è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4 progettato per aiutare i trader a chiudere rapidamente le operazioni o applicare trailing stop in base a criteri personalizzati — tutto tramite un'interfaccia semplice e interattiva a pulsanti. Perfetto per scalper,
FREE
Trade Terminator Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Utilità
Trade Terminator — Instant One-Click Trade Closer for MT4 Struggling to exit trades quickly during market spikes? Trade Terminator gives you the power to close all open positions instantly with a single click — saving your profits and protecting your account in fast-moving conditions! Built for speed , security , and simplicity , Trade Terminator ensures you're always in control. Features : One-Click Termination: Instantly close all open BUY and SELL trades on the active chart symbol.
FREE
NavigatorGold EA
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Experts
EA Profit Navigator - Your Path to Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with EA Profit Navigator! EA Profit Navigator is a sophisticated, RSI-based automated trading robot designed to help traders navigate the Forex market with precision and confidence. Built for MetaTrader 4, this Expert Advisor combines robust trading logic with dynamic risk management to deliver consistent results, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader. With its user-friendly interface and cust
Forex Blaster
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Gold EMA-SMA Crossover Indicator for MT4 – Free Download Boost Your Gold Trading with This Free, Eye-Catching Indicator! Looking for a powerful tool to enhance your gold (XAUUSD) trading strategy? The Gold EMA-SMA Crossover Indicator is a custom-built MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability buy and sell opportunities in the fast-moving gold market. And the best part? It’s completely free ! Why Choose This Indicator? Gold trading demands precision and clar
Turbo Scalper Pro MT4 Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Turbo Scalper Pro  Fast. Smart. Reliable. The ultimate scalping companion built for serious traders who love precision and style! What Is It? Turbo Scalper Pro is a powerful non-repainting scalping indicator based on a time-tested strategy: EMA crossover  RSI filter  Session time filtering for smarter signals All this, packed into a clean, modern on-screen dashboard with live signals, status lights, and a real-time clock. Key Features: Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Arrows Accurat
QuickTrade Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Utilità
Ultimate MT5 Trade Panel – Full Control at Your Fingertips Take your trading to the next level with the Ultimate MT5 Trade Panel – a powerful, fully customizable tool designed for speed, precision, and complete control over your trades. Whether you manage a few positions or hundreds across multiple symbols, this panel will make your life easier! Key Features: Multiple Close Options Close All Positions & Orders with One Click Close Only Buy Positions Close Only Sell Positions Close All Pr
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione