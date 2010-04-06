Trade Terminator Pro

📌 Trade Terminator — Instant One-Click Trade Closer for MT4



Struggling to exit trades quickly during market spikes?
Trade Terminator gives you the power to close all open positions instantly with a single click — saving your profits and protecting your account in fast-moving conditions!

Built for speed, security, and simplicity, Trade Terminator ensures you're always in control.

Features:

  • ⚡ One-Click Termination: Instantly close all open BUY and SELL trades on the active chart symbol.

  • 🛡️ Emergency Exit Button: Bright, easy-to-see button with shield or power icon for quick access.

  • 📊 Live Dashboard: Displays real-time symbol name and total open trades.

  • 🎨 Modern Glossy Design: Clean and professional button styled for clarity and action.

  • 🚀 Ultra-Fast Execution: Lightweight code ensures no lag or freezing even during high volatility.

  • 🧩 Plug & Play Setup: Attach to any chart — no complex settings needed.

    Parameter

    Description
    Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in pips when closing orders.
    Close All Symbols Close trades across all symbols (true/false).
    Partial Close Percent Percentage of the trade to close (0 - 100%).
    Enable Sound Alerts Enable/disable sound notification upon trade closure.
    Sound File Select .wav file for sound alerts.
    Button Size & Position Customize button width, height, and position on the chart.
    Button Styling Choose button text color, background color, and border color.
    Timeframe Filter Restrict the tool to only close trades on selected timeframes.
    Magic Number Filter Close trades for a specific EA using its Magic Number. (Set 0 to disable)
    Min Profit Threshold Close trades if the profit exceeds a specified value (in account currency).
    Max Loss Threshold Close trades if losses exceed a set value (in account currency).
    Auto-Close Mode Enable automatic closing based on predefined conditions (e.g., profit/loss thresholds).
    ATR Threshold & Period Use ATR for volatility-based closures.
    Trailing Stop Apply a trailing stop to open trades (in pips).
    Scheduled Close Time Automatically close trades at a set time (in HH:MM format).
    Language Selection Choose between English or Spanish for alert messages.


  • 🛠️ How It Works:

  1. Attach Trade Terminator to any chart.

  2. A bold red "Close All" button appears.

  3. Click it anytime to immediately close all trades on the current symbol.

  4. Watch your dashboard update instantly after execution.

✅ Why Traders Love Trade Terminator:

  • Save precious seconds in critical market moments.

  • Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and news traders.

  • Prevents emotional decision-making during high stress.

  • Acts like your emergency brake when markets move fast.

📋 Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Works perfectly on all broker types: ECN, Standard, Micro ,Each Type of Accounts

🚀 End your trades with precision and power — Trade Terminator has your back!


🎯  Taglines 

  • "When every second counts, Terminate open trades with One Click."

  • "Save Profits. Kill Risk. Trade Terminator."

  • "Your Fastest Exit Strategy — Instant and Reliable."


