



Chat Ai Settings



MT4: mql5.com/en/market/product/136347

MT5: mql5.com/en/market/product/136348





Hello to all artificial intelligence users.

In this section, we want to teach you the settings of this useful tool.





Clear Commands after run

If this setting is enabled, after executing each command, the text of that command is cleared so that you can easily enter other commands.





Telegram Bot Token

If you want to receive notifications on Telegram (for example, in one of your commands you have asked the artificial intelligence to notify you on Telegram), you must write the Telegram bot token ID here.









Chat ID

In this section, you must write your Telegram chat ID so that artificial intelligence can send you a message.











