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Chat Ai Commands



MT4: mql5.com/en/market/product/136347

MT5: mql5.com/en/market/product/136348

This module has the ability to support more complex commands and allows users to easily use these commands.

In short, this module allows users to give more complex commands to the system by using chat with the system and it will automatically perform the desired function for them. This tool makes it easier and faster to use Metatrader and allows users to make the most optimal use of Metatrader's facilities by spending the least amount of time and effort.

We will try to teach this module with more examples

All the commands are entered in the box in the special software





You can use thousands of commands, we write the most common ones here so that you can become familiar with the commands and write your own custom commands.









Example in the orders





Close all orders : It closes all transactions such as buying and selling that are







Close all orders buy : Closes all open buy trades





Close all orders sell : Closes all open sell trades





Close last order buy : Closes the last open buy trade





Close last order sell : Closes the last open sell trade





Close first order buy : Closes the first open buy trade





Close first order sell : Closes the first open sell trade





Close last order : Closes the last trade you opened. The last trade may be sell or buy





Open a buy order with lot 0.01 : A buy order is executed with a volume of 0.01 without profit and loss limits





Open a buy order with lot 0.01 and stop loss price 1.12365 : A buy order with a specified stop loss price





Open a buy order with lot 0.01 and profit price 1.12365 : A buy order with a specified profit price





Open a buy order with lot 0.01 and stop loss price 1.12365 and profit price 1.12569 : A buy order with a specified stop loss and profit price





Open a buy order with lot 0.01 and stop loss pip 50.0 : A buy order with a specified stop loss pip





Open a buy order with lot 0.01 and stop profit pip 50.0 : A buy order with a specified profit pip





Open a buy order with lot 0.01 and stop loss pip 50.0 and profit pip 50.0 : A buy order with a specified stop loss and profit price









Example in the chart setting











Set background color Turquoise : Set the desired chart color by writing the desired color





Set bearish candle yellow : Set the color bearish candle by writing the desired color





Set bullish candle blue : Set the color bullish candle by writing the desired color





Also, you can specify another comment such as buy limit,buy stop,sell limit,sell stop for each order and set the expiration time of each transaction









Example in the object







Set background color Turquoise>> Set the desired chart color by writing the desired color













Set bearish candle yellow >> Set the color bearish candle by writing the desired color





















Set bullish candle blue >> Set the color bullish candle by writing the desired color









You can also make changes in the shape of the chart by writing text similar to human language

















Example in the object











Set Trendline 32992 color yellow>> By entering the name of the object you can do in its color









Using conditional commands







if bid less Trendline 33261 alert 'check the chart' >> It warns when the price falls below the trend line

After the market price reaches the trend line and goes lower, it gives a warning









if bid less Trendline 33261 alert order sell with lot 0.01 and sl price 1.09375>> The same as the previous example, but when the desired trend line is reached, a sell order is executed

















if bid less Trendline 33261 alert notification 'check the chart eurusd'>> The same as the previous example, but when the desired trend line is reached, a message is sent to the mobile phone



























