Supply Demand Easy Order

Supply Demand Easy Order EA makes placing limit orders more than easy! And calculates position sizes according to the risk percentage you set!

  • This tool is a must for all supply demand and order block traders! 
  • It is designed to speed up order opening and make risk management easy!
  • Risk management is the most important thing in trading and this tool is designed for that!

This is not an automatic trading robot!

How it works?

  1. Use MT4's own rectangle tool and draw your supply, demand or order block zone as you normally do. NOTE! The zone must be drawn starting at the entry price and ending at the stop loss price! (See the pictures below)
  2. And you don't have to do anything else!

EA opens two limit orders! First order: one pip above or below the zone And second order: 2 pips above or below the zone, depending on whether it is a supply or demand zone. EA always sets a stop loss 2 pips on the other side of the zone and calculates the size of the position based on the risk percentage you set! The risk percentage is per one position, not both! Two positions because I like to set two different target prices for the trade.

EA Parameters

  1. RiskPercentage - set risk % of balance per position.

Download the demo and try how easy it is to place orders with this ea!









