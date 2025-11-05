LunaX FX

LunaX FX - Expert Advisor

Limited-Time Opportunity! 🔥

Powerful Forex EA – Huge Discount for Early Buyers! 🚨

Only the first 5 buyers get this insane price! After that, the price will increase by 10x or more!

Why Choose LunaX FX?

✅ Proven long-term performance – Stable, reliable results.

✅ Fully automated – Earn passive income with minimal effort.

✅ Beginner-friendly – Perfect for traders with limited capital.

💡 This is a rare chance to get a premium EA at an unbeatable price!

⏳ Don't wait – the price will skyrocket soon!

👉 Act fast – only 5 copies left at this price!

About LunaX FX

Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with LunaX FX! Introducing the Ultimate Trading Solution – A Decade of Experience in One Powerful EA.

After more than 10 years of trading, testing, and refining countless expert advisors, I've gained deep insight into how automated systems work—both their strengths and limitations. Through this journey, I've learned what truly makes an EA effective, and I've taken that knowledge to create something unique.

My EA is built on a carefully designed time-range strategy that analyzes price action and market conditions before making any trading decisions. It doesn't just blindly enter trades—it evaluates, confirms, and then acts. This ensures precision and reduces unnecessary risks.

What truly sets this EA apart is its innovative approach to loss recovery. Unlike traditional methods that can be risky and unsustainable, my system is designed to recover losses intelligently, adapting dynamically to market conditions without reckless exposure.

This is more than just another EA—it's the result of a decade of hands-on experience, countless lessons from past systems, and a commitment to developing a smart, efficient, and highly adaptive trading tool.

Key Features

1. Dynamic Trade Splitting Strategy

  • LunaX FX introduces a revolutionary approach to trade management by allowing you to split each trade into multiple smaller positions (5, 6, or even 10, depending on your preferences).
  • This flexible splitting mechanism ensures better risk distribution and enhances your ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

2. Advanced Risk Management

  • Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on stop-loss orders, LunaX FX employs a sophisticated strategy to handle losing positions.
  • Profits from winning trades are strategically redistributed to gradually close losing positions, turning potential losses into opportunities for recovery.

3. Trailing Stop Mechanism

  • The EA incorporates a trailing stop feature on the H1 chart, ensuring that profits are locked in as the market moves in your favor.
  • This feature maximizes gains while protecting your capital.

4. AutoLot Functionality

  • LunaX FX includes an AutoLot feature that automatically adjusts trade sizes based on your account balance and risk preferences.
  • This ensures optimal position sizing for consistent and sustainable growth.

5. User-Friendly Setup

  • The EA is easy to install and requires no complex configuration. Default settings are optimized for most brokers with GMT+2 server time (with DST).
  • For brokers with different server times, minor adjustments may be needed.

Why Choose LunaX FX?

  • Proven Performance: Built by experienced traders with over 10 years of market expertise, LunaX FX is designed to deliver consistent results.
  • Adaptive Strategy: The EA's unique approach to trade splitting and risk management ensures resilience in various market conditions.
  • Low Spread Compatibility: LunaX FX performs best on ECN, Raw, or Razor accounts with low spreads, making it ideal for brokers like IC Markets and Pepperstone.

Recommended Settings

  • Currency Pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads
  • Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended for optimal performance)
  • Account Mode: Hedge

Tips for Optimal Performance

  1. Use a VPS: For uninterrupted 24/7 trading, it is highly recommended to run LunaX FX on a Virtual Private Server (VPS).
  2. Low Spread Accounts: Ensure your broker offers low spreads for the best results.
  3. Risk Management: Start with the default settings and adjust risk levels according to your trading preferences.

Get Started Today

Transform your trading experience with LunaX FX – the Expert Advisor that combines innovation, precision, and reliability. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, LunaX FX is your gateway to smarter and more profitable trading.

Customizable Trade Splitting

One of the standout features of LunaX FX is its ability to split trades into multiple smaller positions. Whether you prefer to divide your trades into 5, 6, or even 10 parts, LunaX FX adapts to your unique trading style and risk tolerance. This flexibility allows you to:

  • Optimize Risk Distribution: Spread your exposure across multiple smaller trades to minimize the impact of market volatility.
  • Enhance Profit Potential: Use the profits from winning trades to strategically close losing positions, ensuring a balanced and resilient trading approach.
  • Tailor Your Strategy: Adjust the number of splits based on market conditions or your personal preferences for maximum control.

Kindly send me a private message after your purchase to receive the user guide. Should you have any questions, feel free to reach out at any time.

