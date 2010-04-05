As the name implies, STS US500 bot is an EA that our team of long-time traders has created to trade the SP500 index. This bot is something completely different in concept. This is not just a simple strategy, but a complex of algorithms and strategies that work independently of each other. In fact, this bot is a Portfolio of strategies whose result - profit/loss is not correlated with each other! This makes it possible to accumulate profit from all strategies in the bot and minimize the overall drawdown, achieving high levels of Ret/DD Ratio and a smoother Equity curve.

Each of the strategies in the expert has passed robustness tests such as SPP, WFM, MC! This gives confidence and peace of mind to operate with the expert in the long term, knowing what we can expect with proper capitalization.

We know that the Edge of most indices is to go long in mean reversion style and this is what we use here as a basis.

The EA works on the Daily chart and orders are placed only at the opening of the daily bar!

The EA is easy to install! Each order has a stop loss! Depending on the market situation, the algorithms use a trailing stop, as well as move the stop to break even. The algorithms use all types of orders - stop, limit and market. No scale, no martingale, only fixed lot size!

The EA can produce several orders during the days, if there are signals for this. You can test and find the right capitalization and lot size, depending on the size of your account!

The expert works on any broker, but better results are achieved on brokers with small commissions, swap rates and narrow spreads.

The EA is easy to install! No need to install any set files. You only need to define the size of your positions (the fixed lot size), depending on your account's size! To understand how our experts work, we recommend starting with a minimum position size at first!



