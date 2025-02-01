Joker 911



Technical Requirements:
  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only
  • Main Timeframe: H1 - this is what you must run JOKER 911 on - XAUUSD H1
  • Supporting Timeframes: M15 and H4 for trend confirmation
  • Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000
  • Suggested Leverage: at least 1:30
  • Base Risk Per Trade: Adjustable up to 2%
  • Spread Requirement: Under 30 cents (or 300 on 3 decimal accounts)

A reliable ECN broker and VPS are essential for optimal performance. The EA works on both MT4 and MT5 platforms, with all features fully optimized for both versions. We're offering JOKER 911 at different prices so it can be affordable for a wider range of customers. Considering the advanced AI technology, multi-timeframe analysis, and flexible trading capabilities, this represents exceptional value for serious traders. This is our first release on MQL5, and we want to build a strong community of users who can grow with us. After the initial launch period, the price will gradually increase to reflect its true value and advanced feature set.


