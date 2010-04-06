Alpha trend and signal for MT4

AlphaTrend is a brand new indicator which inspired by Trend Magic.

In Magic Trend we had some problems, Alpha Trend tries to solve those problems such as:

1-To minimize stop losses and overcome sideways market conditions.
2-To have more accurate BUY/SELL signals during trending market conditions.
3- To have significant support and resistance levels.
4- To bring together indicators from different categories that are compatible with each other and make a meaningful combination regarding momentum, trend, volatility, volume and trailing stop loss.

according to those purposes Alpha Trend:
1- Acts like a dead indicator like its ancestor Magic Trendin sideways market conditions and doesn't give many false signals.
2- With another line with 2 bars offsetted off the original one Alpha Trend have BUY and SELL signals from their crossovers.

BUY / LONG when Alpha Trend line crosses above its 2 bars offsetted line and there would be a green filling between them
SELL / SHORT when Alpha Trend line crosses below its 2 bars offsetted line and filling would be red then.

3- Alpha Trend lines
-act as support levels when an uptrend occurs trailing 1*ATR (default coefficient) distance from bar's low values
-conversely act as resistancelevels when a downtrend occurs trailing 1*ATR (default coefficient) distance from bar's high values
and acting as trailing stop losses
the more Alpha Trend lines straighter the more supports and resistances become stronger.

4- Trend Magic has CCI in calculation
Alpha Trend has MFI as momentum, but when there's no volume data MFI has 0 values, so there's abutton to change calculation considering RSI after checking the relevant box to overcome this problem when there is no volume data in that chart.
Momentum: RSI and MFI
Trend: Magic Trend
Volatility: ATR,
Trailing STOP: ATR TRAILING STOP
Volume: MFI
Alpha trend is really a combination of different types...

default values:
coefficient: 1 which is the factor of trailing ATR value
common period: 14 which is the length of ATR MFI and RSI

Wish you all use AlphaTrend in profitable trades.

The settings:

+ Multiple is used for adjust ATR

+ Period: length for calculate.

+ Change calculation: If false, the MFI index will be exclude when calculate AlphaTrend line.

+ Style setting

+ Notifications setting


