Alpha trend and signal for MT4

AlphaTrend is a brand new indicator which inspired by Trend Magic.

In Magic Trend we had some problems, Alpha Trend tries to solve those problems such as:



1-To minimize stop losses and overcome sideways market conditions.

2-To have more accurate BUY/SELL signals during trending market conditions.

3- To have significant support and resistance levels.

4- To bring together indicators from different categories that are compatible with each other and make a meaningful combination regarding momentum, trend, volatility, volume and trailing stop loss.



according to those purposes Alpha Trend:

1- Acts like a dead indicator like its ancestor Magic Trendin sideways market conditions and doesn't give many false signals.

2- With another line with 2 bars offsetted off the original one Alpha Trend have BUY and SELL signals from their crossovers.



BUY / LONG when Alpha Trend line crosses above its 2 bars offsetted line and there would be a green filling between them

SELL / SHORT when Alpha Trend line crosses below its 2 bars offsetted line and filling would be red then.



3- Alpha Trend lines

-act as support levels when an uptrend occurs trailing 1*ATR (default coefficient) distance from bar's low values

-conversely act as resistancelevels when a downtrend occurs trailing 1*ATR (default coefficient) distance from bar's high values

and acting as trailing stop losses

the more Alpha Trend lines straighter the more supports and resistances become stronger.



4- Trend Magic has CCI in calculation

Alpha Trend has MFI as momentum, but when there's no volume data MFI has 0 values, so there's abutton to change calculation considering RSI after checking the relevant box to overcome this problem when there is no volume data in that chart.

Momentum: RSI and MFI

Trend: Magic Trend

Volatility: ATR,

Trailing STOP: ATR TRAILING STOP

Volume: MFI

Alpha trend is really a combination of different types...



default values:

coefficient: 1 which is the factor of trailing ATR value

common period: 14 which is the length of ATR MFI and RSI



Wish you all use AlphaTrend in profitable trades.

The settings:

+ Multiple is used for adjust ATR

+ Period: length for calculate.

+ Change calculation: If false, the MFI index will be exclude when calculate AlphaTrend line.

+ Style setting

+ Notifications setting



