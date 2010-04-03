



Trend indicators on the FOREX market are extremely useful for increasing your ability to open winning positions and for better anticipating market movements.







OPTIMISED TREND PRO is one of these indicators.





• SuperTrend PRO is available on MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

• Green/Red candles according to the trend, easy to read at a glance

• A single arrow at the start of each phase: BUY (green), SELL (red)

• The SuperTrend line helps set the stop and follow the position

• Usable on all FOREX symbols

• Compatible with all timeframes

• Simple settings

• Perfect for beginners and intermediate traders: clear rules, clean visuals