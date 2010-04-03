Optimised Trend Pro



Trend indicators on the FOREX market are extremely useful for increasing your ability to open winning positions and for better anticipating market movements.


OPTIMISED TREND PRO  is one of these indicators.

• SuperTrend PRO is available on MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Green/Red candles according to the trend, easy to read at a glance
• A single arrow at the start of each phase: BUY (green), SELL (red)
• The SuperTrend line helps set the stop and follow the position
• Usable on all FOREX symbols
• Compatible with all timeframes
• Simple settings
• Perfect for beginners and intermediate traders: clear rules, clean visuals


Prodotti consigliati
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Indicatori
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicatori
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicatori
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicatori
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance   is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis b
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Indicatori
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicatori
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicatori
Magic Channel Scalper è un indicatore di canale per il terminale MetaTrader 5. Questo indicatore consente di individuare i punti di inversione di tendenza più probabili. A differenza della maggior parte degli indicatori di canale, Magic Channel Scalper non viene ridisegnato. Il sistema di allerta (avvisi, e-mail e notifiche push) ti aiuterà a monitorare contemporaneamente più strumenti di trading. Collega l'indicatore a un grafico e l'avviso si attiverà quando emerge un segnale. Con il nost
Supernova Momentums
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
The Supernova Momentums indicator simplifies the visual perception of the price chart and reduces the time for analysis: if there is no signal, the deal is not opened, and if an opposite signal appears, it is recommended to close the current position. This arrow indicator is designed to determine the trend. Supernova Momentums implements a trend trading strategy, filters out market noise, and includes all the necessary features in one tool. Its work is based on automatically determining the cu
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicatori
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
Indicatori
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicatori
L'indicatore AW Candle Patterns è una combinazione di un indicatore di tendenza avanzato combinato con un potente scanner di modelli di candele. È uno strumento utile per riconoscere ed evidenziare i trenta modelli di candele più affidabili. Inoltre, è un analizzatore di trend attuale basato su barre colorate con a       pannello di trend multi-timeframe plug-in che può essere ridimensionato e posizionato. Una capacità unica di regolare la visualizzazione dei modelli in base al filtraggio delle
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicatori
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilità
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Indicatori
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Una delle sequenze numeriche è chiamata "Sequenza di incendi boschivi". È stata riconosciuta come una delle nuove sequenze più belle. La sua caratteristica principale è che questa sequenza evita andamenti lineari, anche quelli più brevi. È questa proprietà che ha costituito la base di questo indicatore. Quando si analizza una serie temporale finanziaria, questo indicatore cerca di rifiutare tutte le possibili opzioni di tendenza. E solo se fallisce, riconosce la presenza di una tendenza e dà il
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicatori
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicatori
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicatori
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicatori
Preoccupato per il tuo prossimo trade? Stanco di non sapere se la tua strategia funziona davvero? Con CRT Liquidity Pro, fai trading con statistiche reali, non con emozioni. Conosci le tue probabilità, monitora le tue prestazioni e fai trading con sicurezza — basato sul Potere di 3, rilevamento intelligente della liquidità e conferme CRT. Vuoi vedere la realtà della strategia CRT Liquidity? Dopo l’acquisto, contattaci e ti forniremo gratuitamente uno dei nostri altri prodotti. Scopri i nostri
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Black horse indicator MT5
Shengzu Zhong
Indicatori
L'obiettivo dell'indicatore "Black Horse" è identificare le divergenze tra l'andamento dei prezzi e l'indicatore VWAP. Utilizza filtri per eliminare potenziali divergenze false e segnalare avvisi di alta qualità e precisi. Le divergenze ribassiste sono indicate da punti rossi sopra la candela, mentre le divergenze rialziste sono rappresentate da punti verdi sotto la candela. Il principale filtro per le divergenze si basa sull'ATR (Average True Range) e sul movimento dei prezzi nelle candele p
Kecia Footprint Orderflow
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
5 (2)
Indicatori
if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
Altri dall’autore
Luxion
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
This free EA is built on a robust strategy designed for long-term stability and performance. The best results are achieved by optimizing the parameters and adapting them to your broker’s conditions (transaction costs, latency, leverage). For a more powerful edition (with additional filters, advanced risk management, and asset-specific presets) or a MT5 version feel free to contact me. ️    Test Parameters Pair : GBPUSD Timeframe : H3 Initial Deposit : 10 000 Leverage : 1:30
FREE
White bird
Jean Christophe Paput
5 (2)
Experts
WHITE BIRD EA is a fully automated & customizable EA. The EA's objective is to provide steady incomes (See pictures) with a high level of safeness  (See pictures). The algorythm based on an auto-adaptive system, is constantly controlling : - The distance between orders - The lot size of orders - The level of Equity - The level of security  3 trading modes can be used  (See backtests 9 examples) : - CHALLENGE FUNDERS (PROP FIRMS) COMPATIBLE: Profit higher than 10 %  / Drawdown lower t
Platinum Wolf
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
Platinum Wolf  The Platinum Wolf trading robot is designed to deliver both high performance and stability, with a primary focus on trading the EURUSD pair. Its annual goal is to multiply per 3 (X3) starting capital  by taking optimized positions that capture the most probable market movements. Strategy Overview Platinum Wolf' s strategy relies on continuous equity monitoring to maintain a balanced state. It uses moving average (MA) to determine precise entry and exit points. The robot also emp
Tradax Propfirms
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
****************   TRADAX– PropFirm Ready TRADAX PF    has been specially designed to meet the strict requirements of PropFirm Challenges. The tests were carried out on an   FTMO account , but the EA can be easily adapted to the criteria of other Prop Firms.                 ****************     Built-in Safety Features: Automatic compliance with a   maximum 5% daily drawdown   (adjustable). Control of the   overall drawdown at 8%, 9%, 10%   (adjustable). Intelligent manage
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione