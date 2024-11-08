Platinum Wolf


The Platinum Wolf trading robot is designed to deliver both high performance and stability, with a primary focus on trading the EURUSD pair. Its annual goal is to multiply per 3 (X3) starting capital  by taking optimized positions that capture the most probable market movements.

Strategy Overview

Platinum Wolf's strategy relies on continuous equity monitoring to maintain a balanced state. It uses moving average (MA) to determine precise entry and exit points. The robot also emphasizes dynamic profit management through various methods, aiming to maximize gains on both BUY and SELL orders.

With a rigorous logic and a high win rate, Platinum Wolf consistently generates steady profits while maintaining a relatively low drawdown, enhancing long-term reliability.

Year 2024 Results

  • Test Duration: 10 months (Test conducted in November 2024)

  • Total Net Profit: With a net profit of $10,040 on an initial deposit of $3,000, Platinum Wolf achieved an impressive return of 334.67% over 10 months, reflecting significant growth of the initial capital within this short timeframe.

  • Low Drawdown: The maximum relative drawdown on equity was 19.85%, demonstrating prudent risk management.

Free Demo

To experience Platinum Wolf performance firsthand, try the free demo with this example of parameters.

  • Pair: EUR/USD
  • Timeframe: H1

    Settings free demo
    Magic Number        10001     
    Trading Mode Long and Short
    Initial Lot 0.1
    Maximum Trades  100
    Distance (Points)  450
    Equity for Lot Decreasing Mode (%) 50
    Equity for Lot Increasing Mode (%)
    		 50
    Lot size for equity dropped 1
    Lot multiplier 5
    Target Profit (USD) 2
    Stop Loss (USD)  99999
    Buy + Sell calculated to close True
    Use Trailing Stop function? True
    Breakeven (Points)  150
    Trailing Steps (Points) 50
    === MA Settings===          === MA Settings===                     
    Moving Average Indicator  True
    Period 100
    Sideways Gap (Points)  300


















































Plus de l'auteur
Luxion
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
This free EA is built on a robust strategy designed for long-term stability and performance. The best results are achieved by optimizing the parameters and adapting them to your broker’s conditions (transaction costs, latency, leverage). For a more powerful edition (with additional filters, advanced risk management, and asset-specific presets) or a MT5 version feel free to contact me. ️    Test Parameters Pair : GBPUSD Timeframe : H3 Initial Deposit : 10 000 Leverage : 1:30
FREE
White bird
Jean Christophe Paput
5 (2)
Experts
WHITE BIRD EA is a fully automated & customizable EA. The EA's objective is to provide steady incomes (See pictures) with a high level of safeness  (See pictures). The algorythm based on an auto-adaptive system, is constantly controlling : - The distance between orders - The lot size of orders - The level of Equity - The level of security  3 trading modes can be used  (See backtests 9 examples) : - CHALLENGE FUNDERS (PROP FIRMS) COMPATIBLE: Profit higher than 10 %  / Drawdown lower t
Tradax Propfirms
Jean Christophe Paput
Experts
****************   TRADAX– PropFirm Ready TRADAX PF    has been specially designed to meet the strict requirements of PropFirm Challenges. The tests were carried out on an   FTMO account , but the EA can be easily adapted to the criteria of other Prop Firms.                 ****************     Built-in Safety Features: Automatic compliance with a   maximum 5% daily drawdown   (adjustable). Control of the   overall drawdown at 8%, 9%, 10%   (adjustable). Intelligent manage
