A2SR Dashboard

IMPORTANT: Set Work = false in settings. A. What is A2SR-DASH?





It is a dashboard indicator for the A2SR indicator (needed on same chart) here - It is a dashboard indicator for the A2SR indicator (needed on same chart) here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225

It solves the problem of having many charts open with A2SR loaded on each having to switch back and forth.

+ Visually shows movement of price flowing between Open price to ADJ or ADF.

+ Acutual SR levels displayed as golden dots across all pairs!

+ Quickly find "first test" SR levels.

+ Gives timely alerts for:

Trend Changes (both 1 and 2) Percent move to ADJ/ADF Early Breaks Strong Breaks Over Bought/Sold and Custom Signals to compliment A2SR

Use Chart Template setting to open new chart (click pair name) and auto apply your template to take the trade.





B. Input Parameters

SymbolPrefix - If your currency pair has a prefix, e.g jEURUSD, enter with j. Leave it blank if your pair has no prefix. Default is empty.

SymbolSuffix - If your currency pair has a suffix, e.g EURUSDm, enter with m. Leave it blank if your pair has no suffix. Default is empty.

Symbols - Comma separated list of symbols to load on dashboard. Max 10

StartX - starting horizontal position of drawing dashboard.

StartY - starting vertical position of drawing dashboard.

Alerts - Turn alerts on/off. Must be true for any alerts to be received.

Push Notification - Send alert to mobile device.

Alert Percent to ADJ/ADF - Alert when movement of price flowing between Open price to ADJ or ADF reaches this %.

Alert Trend Change - Alert on trend 1 and/or trend 2 change.

Alert Early Break Out/Down - Alert when price closes after early sign break out/down.

Alert Strong Break Out/Down - Alert when price closes after strong break out/down.

Alert OBOS Level Type - Alert type for the obos level:

OFFOBOS - Off OBOSALL - Alert when obos turns all green or all red. OBOSALLRed - Alert when obos turns all red only. OBOSALLGreen - Alert when obos turns all green only. OBOSLevel - Alert when obos reaches the level specified in next parameter.

Alert OBOS Level - Alert when obos reaches the level specified. eg. [h1]:[-21],[d1]:[15],[w1]:[35]

Alert Custom Signal 01 - proprietary custom buy/sell/wait signal to compliment A2SR. More will be added as they pass R&D.

ColorBuy - The color of buy signals.

ColorSell - The color of sell signals.

ColorWait - The color of wait signals.

Chart Template - The chart template to apply to the newly opened chart when the pair name is clicked.