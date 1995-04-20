SignalPriceCrossingChartObjects

Signal Indicator



when price is crossing

Trend Lines

Horizontal Lines

Rectangles

Works on all timeframes and with all instruments.

Multiple notification types

Arrows on Chart

Alert box

Journal Log

File Log

Specific Sound

Email Notification (must be configured in Terminal - please review MT4 docs)

Push Notification (must be configured in Terminal - please review MT4 docs)

Draw your trend lines, horizontal lines or rectangles onto your chart.

Select an object and bring up its properties and type LOC into the Description field. Like that the indicator will evaluate whether the price

has been crossing the object and in case, notifiy you.

Alternatively you can set the indicator's setting

'Automatically set identifier to all specified objects'

to true.

Every trend line, horizontal line or rectangle on the chart will then receive this identifier in their description and will be evaluated by the indicator.

You can as well specifiy which of the three object types should be evaluated with the indicator setting

'Line types to incliude'

Possible settings are

ALL (all three types will be evaluated)

TREND (only trend lines)

HORZ (only horizontal lines)

RECT (only rectangles)

The other indicator settings are pretty much self explanatory.

Full List of settings:

Display Alert Box

Show Comments

Log to jorunal

Send signal as push notification

Send signal as email

Play sound with signal

Soundfile to play with signals

Bullish color

Bearish color

Whether to notify by email. Email functionality must be configured in MT4

Email subject

Whether to notify by push notifications. Functionality must be configured in MT4

Show signals on chart

List of time frames to mute signals for

Signal candle

Identifier for LOC lines

Line types to include

Automatically add identifier to all specified objects

Minimum number of candles between two signals

MA period when going through rectangle

MA method

Log signals to file

Relative log file path from Files-directory

Support chat, inquiries and requests:



CAS Trading Tools QA and support

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/033d4cc95b2adb01





