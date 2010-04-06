Left4Trade MT4 Script

Left4Trade MT4 Script 


A script allows displaying the closure of a trade on the current chart. It helps to see where the trade was opened and closed and how it affects the overall trading result.


When using this script, arrows indicating the opening and closing of trades are displayed on the chart. They can be configured with different colors according to your preferences.


One of the main advantages of using this script is the ability to quickly analyze trading operations, which allows you to determine which trades were profitable and which ones were not. This can help you improve your trading strategies and make more informed decisions in the future.

Main parameters:

  • Use Advanced Tooltip? - adds advanced data to the tooltips when hovering over the opening/closing trade arrows. Profit in money, pips, comment, etc.

  • Delete Default Arrows? - removes the standard terminal arrows from the chart.

  • Buy Arrow Color - the Buy order opening arrow Color.

  • Sell Arrow Color - the Sell order opening arrow Color.

  • Close Arrow Color - color of the arrow indicating the trade exit.


Trend Line - is the line from the opening order arrow to its closing:

  • Profit Trend Line Color - color of the trend line if the order is closed with profit.

  • Loss Trend Line Color - color of the trend line if the order is closed with loss.

  • Trend Line Style - style of the trend line.

  • Trend Line Width - width of the trend line.

