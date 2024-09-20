Trade Assistant EA

More about ATR: www.atr-trading.com
ATR Signal copying is now available: 
 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336463

Introducing the Trade Assistant EA, a comprehensive tool designed for traders seeking advanced control. With this manager, you can effortlessly set stop loss and take profit at preferred distances in Points or ATR (Average True Range), and conveniently determine Breakeven and Trailing sizes. Enjoy the flexibility of trailing on candle close or in real-time, utilizing trailing distances based on points or ATR. Adjust Preview SL and TP lines based on % or lot size before position entry, and secure positions with the automated breakeven or manual breakeven button. The Trade Assistant EA also functions as a Position Manager, seamlessly integrating with various indicators and timeframes, catering to both manual and automated trading, while allowing personalized trading hours and no-trade zones for a tailored approach.

The EA is recommended for experienced traders who use it in combination with technical analysis.


HOW THE EA WORKS
  • The EA uses a combination of technical indicators, such as ATR (Average True Range), Moving Averages (MA), DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to identify potential trading opportunities. The user can set specific input values for each of these indicators to suit their trading style and preferences.
  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and Trailing can be used based on point distances, as well as ATR measurement, which can be set up in the inputs menu.

  • All trade entries are meticulously calculated based on Points or the ATR (Average True Range) indicator, which helps manage the risk and reward of each trade.

  • Once the user sets their preferred input values, the EA waits for specific market conditions to be met before opening a trade. These conditions include the price being above or below the Moving Average (MA), a DEMA crossover, a MACD crossover, and the MACD being above or below the zero line. If all of the conditions are met, the EA will wait for the next candle to trigger the entry in the desired direction.

  • The EA can also be used fully manually, allowing traders to enter trades with buy and sell buttons.

HOW TO USE THE EA
  • First, select Points or ATR Calculation in the inputs menu under Calculation Type. By default, it's Points Calculation, but it can be switched to ATR Calculation.

  • SL and TP: Set the size in Points or ATR for the stop loss and take profit.

  • BE: The breakeven size can be determined. You can set the BreakevenPriceOffsetPoints in settings. If you don't want to use Breakeven, set the BE value higher than TP.

  • ATR (RMA) period's default value is 14, but it can be modified in settings under ATR_Period.

  • TRAILING (Checkbox): Trailing only works if it's checked.

  • Trailing: You can choose between trailing on candle close or in real-time, which can be set up in settings by changing UseRealtimePricesForTrailing from "false" to "true."

  • The start of the trailing can be determined in the "inputs" settings under TrailingType, which can begin immediately or be based on Points or ATR.

  • TS: The trailing stop size can be determined by how far it should follow the price based on Points or ATR.
  • Modify any of the ASSISTANT panel's values even after entering a trade. You can delete TP in MetaTrader, and the EA will re-add the modified TP. This is also true for SL, BE, and TRAILING.

  • RISK %: The risk % of the balance can be determined in the text box (also all the panel's values in the inputs menu, preferred way).

  • Position sizes can be determined as a percentage of the account equity or in lot size. By default, the EA is set to use %. If you wish to change it to a regular lot size, go to settings and change EnableRiskBasedLotSize to "false."

  • Preview function: Preview SL and TP lines by clicking the checkbox and hitting the Sell or Buy buttons.

  • Advanced preview lines with drag-and-drop position adjustment, based on percentage or lot size (for manual trading): When the Preview checkbox is selected and the Sell or Buy buttons are clicked, an estimated position is displayed on the chart using the previously specified Points or ATR sizes. The preview lines can now be dragged anywhere on the chart while maintaining the same percentage or lot sizes that were initially given. Once the position is adjusted accordingly, clicking the Sell or Buy buttons again will open the position.

  • Breakeven button: Sets profitable positions to breakeven on the current chart.

  • Close All button: Closes all positions on the current chart.

  • Total profit display in the top right corner.

  • Algo Trading Panel: EMA, DEMA, MACD, PYRAMIDING, and AUTO TRADING rules can be switched on or off. These rules can also be set up in the inputs settings (preferred way).

  • ALGO BUY & SELL button: Places trades in both directions. If you click it, it turns to the ALGO BUY button, which only takes long positions. If you click once more, it turns to the ALGO SELL button, which only opens short positions (using a selected direction takes away the stress of manual position entries, as the EA enters trades for you).

  • Multi Timeframe Entries: In Algo Trading, positions can be opened based on the selected timeframes specified in the inputs settings. You can choose timeframes ranging from M1 to D1, and you also have the option to deselect any timeframes that you don't want to be considered. On the Trade Panel, the selected indicators will be applied to all shown timeframes.

  • Multiple instances of Trade Assistant EA can be added to up to 3 pairs at once (recommended maximum).

  • Compatible with all symbols, pairs, brokers (suffix added), and timeframes.

  • Suitable for both manual and automated trading. The EA can automatically manage positions opened by other EAs.

  • Time countdown on the current timeframe is displayed in the bottom right corner.

  • Tool panels can be hidden with a single click at the top.

  • Panels are movable and can be repositioned anywhere on the chart.

  • The EA can be removed from the chart by clicking the X on the panels.

  • Set up to 3 no-trade zones per day.

  • Max trades per MACD crossover (determined by the user).

  • Set a maximum number of trades per day in the inputs menu to avoid overtrading.

  • Additionally, the user can customize the EA's trading hours to avoid market opening and closing times or news events based on their preferences.

  • (Issue with panel resolution? Check Terminal64 Properties' Compatibility menu setup.)


STRATEGY TESTER

Please feel free to download the demo version and use it in the strategy tester, but keep in mind that this EA is not intended to generate consistent profits through excessive use. However, there are specific combinations of instruments, timeframes, no-trade zones, and Points or ATR values that, when precisely set up, can result in gains instead of losses. It's important to note that the default setup alone won't be enough to generate profits—you'll need to customize the settings to fit your trading strategy.
The EA is recommended for semi-automated use, combining a trader’s technical analysis with the EA, and only letting “Auto Trading” run when the trend direction matches a specific trade setup.


If you happen to experience any glitch with the EA, please let me know and will fix it asap. 

Please drop me a message if you have any questions. 

If you purchase the EA, please contact me for advice on the settings.

Thank you, 
András Bessenyei
Produits recommandés
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
Utilitaires
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicateurs
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
FX Auto Risk Management TP SL and Out Stop v3
Ruslan Munawar
Utilitaires
FX Auto Risk Management TP SL and Out Stop v3.10 Strengths of the Script 1. Comprehensive Risk Management Automated Take Profit and Stop Loss   with customizable percentage-based settings Trailing Stop   with two adjustable modes (Normal and Aggressive) Stop Out   based on floating loss/profit percentage 2. Advanced Features Multi-mode trailing stop   with different parameters for each mode Slippage control   for more realistic order execution API request limit   to prevent server overload 3.
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilitaires
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
PAM Scalper PRO FX
Jesper Christensen
4.71 (17)
Experts
PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
Boleta RTrader
Rubens Pergentino Da Silva
Utilitaires
Boleta RTrader - A Boleta Mais Completa para MetaTrader 5 A ferramenta definitiva para traders que buscam precisão, agilidade e controle total sobre suas operações no MetaTrader 5. **IMPORTANTE**: É aconselhável desabilitar no gráfico do MT5 o histórico de negociações somente quando for usar saídas parcias e precisar movimentar a ordem parcial para evitar delay. --- PRINCIPAIS FUNCIONALIDADES: EXECUÇÃO DE ORDENS **Compra e Venda Instantâneas**: Execute ordens a mercado com um único clique **
XP Trade Manager
Ahmed Soliman
Utilitaires
XP Trade Manager 1. Overview XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart. 2. Interface & Controls A. Trade Entry Section LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step . TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points). SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons. COMMENT: Cu
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Utilitaires
Click trade manager est notre meilleur produit à ce jour ! La meilleure solution pour les traders débutants et professionnels ! Protégez votre société d'accessoires FTMO/MFF ou vos comptes personnels contre le dépassement des limites de drawdown. L'EA ferme automatiquement toutes les transactions, afin qu'elles n'atteignent jamais vos limites de drawdown. Vous avertit si une transaction risque de dépasser votre limite de drawdown. Ferme automatiquement les transactions lorsque votre objectif d
Gold buy only Strategy EA
Van Quang Nguyen
Experts
GOLD TRADING EA - OPTIMIZED SOLUTION FOR XAU/USD BUY STRATEGIES Usage Conditions: Feature Details Exclusive to XAU/USD Operates   only with Gold/USD , leveraging gold's unique volatility patterns. Unidirectional Buy Strategy Enters   BUY orders exclusively   when technical criteria converge, ensuring trend-aligned execution. Peak Performance in Uptrends Maximizes profitability during   strong bullish gold markets . KEY ADVANTAGES Benefit Description Simple & User-Friendly Minimal setup.
Auto SLTP Risk Assistant
Agus Pujianto
Utilitaires
Auto SLTP Risk Assistant est un outil de trading automatique pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour aider les traders à définir avec précision leurs Stop Loss (SL) et Take Profit (TP) en fonction d’un risque fixe par transaction. Avec une interface simple et interactive, il suffit de faire glisser la ligne SL sur le graphique, et l’EA calculera automatiquement la taille du lot et le TP en fonction du ratio Risque:Rendement choisi, puis exécutera immédiatement un ordre d’achat (BUY) ou de vente (SELL). ️
Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
4.83 (6)
Experts
Motifs harmoniques EA Si vous préférez voir cela sur un graphique en direct au lieu de lire la description,   vous pouvez télécharger instantanément une démo gratuite ici. Patrons inclus : Modèle ABCD Motif Gartley Motif chauve-souris Modèle de chiffrement Modèle 3Drives Motif cygne noir Motif cygne blanc Motif Quasimodo ou motif Over Under Modèle de chauve-souris alternative Motif papillon Motif de crabe profond Motif crabe Motif requin Motif FiveO Motif tête et épaules Motif triangle ascenda
PredatorEA
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction à Predator EA Predator est un Expert Advisor (EA) de pointe pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5 (MT5), conçu pour simplifier et optimiser le trading forex. Cet EA est pré-optimisé pour diverses paires de devises et unités de temps, ce qui le rend idéal pour les traders recherchant une solution automatisée et fiable. Caractéristiques Plateforme   : MT5 Type de compte   : Les comptes de couverture sont recommandés pour une performance optimale. Les tests sont essentiels pour libérer le p
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicateurs
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
Lot Size Calculator for MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Chaque commerçant sait qu'il ne devrait jamais risquer plus de 5% (ou 7%) par transaction. Il s'agit d'une loi de gestion de l'argent et une taille de lot utilisable doit être calculée à chaque fois car un trader doit utiliser une valeur StopLoss différente pour différents niveaux de trading. Cet indicateur calculera un LotSize approprié pour le moment où vous le mettrez sur le graphique et chaque fois que vous ferez glisser la "Stop Loss Line" dans n'importe quelle direction. OFFRE À DURÉE L
CherryPicker
Kim Hari
Experts
Paire recommandée : XAUUSD / GOLD Solde minimum : 1000 $ La configuration est très simple. Effectuez d'abord un backtest, puis commencez avec un compte démo. Ainsi, vous saurez à quoi vous attendre lors du trading en direct. Si vous avez des questions sur l'EA ou ses paramètres, n'hésitez pas à me contacter par message privé. Paramètres du backtest : Configuration de risque à 1 % : La version DEMO est configurée avec un risque de 1 % du solde. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez des captures d'écran de
Pro Trader Panel Advanced MT5 Trade Assistant
Yadi Supriadi
Utilitaires
Trade Panel MT5 • One-Click Trading • Risk Manager • Smart Hedging An all-in-one MT5 trading panel designed for traders who need speed, precision, and professional-grade control. Perfect for Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Grid/Martingale users who want to execute and manage trades instantly with institutional efficiency. Why Pro Trade Panel Is Different Most panels only offer simple entry buttons. This one gives you a full trading system. 1. Turbo Execution (Ultra-Fast Engine)
Intraday Bull for Boom 300 by Market Instruments
Michal Kuc
Experts
The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300.  Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section. Inputs: Account leverage `Leverage (1:N)`, Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero), Take profit in percentage  (values greater then zero),  Evaluation frame length, Activation level in percentage for evaluation frame,  Close the order after N candles, Close the
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Utilitaires
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicateurs
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Experts
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager Pro MT5 The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection. Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids. Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Easy Indy
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Indicateurs
This indicator automatically draws trendlines, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance zones, and identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) patterns on the chart. Just by placing it on the graph, it handles the essential technical analysis tasks for traders, providing a streamlined, effective trading tool this tools is alway make every one easy for trading.
Equity Risk Manager
Sami Triki
Utilitaires
Equity Risk Manager EA is a smart, compliance-focused tool designed to protect your trading capital by monitoring equity performance in real time. It automatically blocks new trades when your profit or loss thresholds are reached, based on your selected period — daily, weekly, or monthly. No more accidental overtrading or commission losses: once your target is hit, the EA alerts you and halts further entries. Ideal for disciplined traders who value risk control, clarity, and automation.
Round levels scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicateurs
This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading. Can monitor all symbols
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (574)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Analyse multi-actifs des stop-loss basée sur la structure réelle du marché Vue d’ensemble Smart Stop Scanner offre une surveillance professionnelle des niveaux de stop-loss sur de nombreux marchés. Le système identifie automatiquement les zones de stop les plus pertinentes à partir de la structure réelle du marché, des ruptures importantes et de la logique du price action, puis affiche toutes les informations dans un panneau clair, cohérent et optimisé pour les écrans haut
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (11)
Utilitaires
DashPlus est un outil de gestion de trading avancé conçu pour améliorer l'efficacité et la performance de vos transactions sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il offre un ensemble complet de fonctionnalités, incluant le calcul des risques, la gestion des ordres, des systèmes de grilles avancés, des outils basés sur les graphiques et des analyses de performance. Fonctionnalités principales 1. Grille de récupération Implémente un système de grille flexible et de moyenne pour gérer les transactions dan
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Telegram
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistant de Trading Multifonction Plus de 66 outils professionnels intégrés pour gérer, analyser et automatiser vos opérations de trading. Cet assistant regroupe la gestion du risque, le contrôle des positions, les ordres intelligents et l’analyse du marché dans un seul tableau de bord clair et efficace. Convient pour Forex, actions, indices, crypto et autres instruments financiers. Pourquoi les traders choisissent cet outil Ouverture et gestion rapides des positi
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Copieur ->Interaction d'interface pratique et rapide, les utilisateurs peuvent l'utiliser immédiatement       ->>>> Recommandé pour une utilisation sur des ordinateurs Windows ou VPS Windows Caractéristiques: Paramètres de copy trading diversifiés et personnalisés : 1. Différents modes de lot peuvent être définis pour différentes sources de signaux 2. Différentes sources de signaux peuvent être définies pour le copy trading avant et arrière 3. Les signaux peuvent être définis avec des commentai
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilitaires
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms like Apex , etc. What it does Live mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Symbol routing:  Map your chart (e.g., US100/USTEC) to the right futures contract (MNQ/NQ/MES/ES/…); roll-aware (quarterly/monthly). Position cap: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirro
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.36 (25)
Utilitaires
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Easy Trade – Gestion des transactions intelligente, simple et puissante Easy Trade est la solution tout-en-un pour la gestion des transactions destinée aux utilisateurs de MetaTrader souhaitant garder le contrôle du risque et assurer une exécution fluide. Conçu dès le départ avec les retours des traders, Easy Trade facilite l'exécution, la surveillance et la gestion des transactions sur plusieurs symboles – sans complexifier votre flux de travail. Que vous pratiquiez le scalping manuel ou que
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signa
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilitaires
Le Local Trade Copier EA est une solution pour les commerçants individuels ou les gestionnaires de compte qui ont besoin d'exécuter des signaux commerciaux à partir de sources externes ou qui ont besoin de gérer plusieurs comptes en même temps, sans avoir besoin d'un compte MAM ou PAMM. Il copie jusqu'à 8 comptes maîtres vers un nombre illimité de comptes esclaves [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] 100% auto-hébergé Facile à installer et à util
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Évitez le surtrading, le FOMO et les comportements compulsifs, en imposant des limites de risque avancées à votre compte de trading à l'aide d'EmoGuardian. Ajoutez automatiquement   des Stop Loss aux positions, gérez les pertes d'EA, chargez/déchargez automatiquement les EA. Limitez le risque par position, par tradedd, par Time Range, par jour. Les options de gestion des risques ont été développées pour lutter spécifiquement contre les comportements compulsifs qui conduisent les traders à faire
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts : Surveillez plusieurs marchés sans jamais manquer une configuration clé Présentation Custom Alerts est une solution dynamique pour les traders qui souhaitent surveiller plusieurs instruments de manière centralisée. En intégrant les données de nos outils phares — comme FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels et IX Power — Custom Alerts vous alerte automatiquement des mouvements importants du marché sans avoir à surveiller plusieurs graphiques ou risquer de manquer des opportun
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Prenez le contrôle de votre routine de trading sans effort avec le Trades Time Manager révolutionnaire. Cet outil puissant automatise l'exécution des ordres à des moments précis, transformant votre approche de trading. Créez des listes de tâches personnalisées pour diverses actions commerciales, de l'achat à la définition des commandes, le tout sans intervention manuelle. Guide d'installation et d'entrées de Trades Time Manager Si vous souhaitez recevoir des notifications sur l'EA, ajoutez notre
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
Utilitaires
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitaires
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT5 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Plus de l'auteur
ATR Position Manager with Risk Percentage MT5
Andras Bessenyei
5 (3)
Utilitaires
XXXX ATR (Average True Range) Position Manager: ATR StopLoss, ATR Target, ATR Breakeven, ATR Trailing StopLoss, with Risk % Calculation / Position. More about ATR: www.atr-trading.com ATR Signal copying is now available:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336463 Key takeaways   One click does it all: SELL and BUY button automatically places ATR stoploss, ATR target, ATR breakeven, ATR trailing stop and Risk % calculation of equity Entire position is calculated based on ATR No more manual positio
ATR Position Manager with Risk Percentage MT4
Andras Bessenyei
5 (4)
Utilitaires
XXXX ATR (Average True Range) Position Manager: ATR StopLoss, ATR Target, ATR Breakeven, ATR Trailing StopLoss, with Risk % Calculation / Position. More about ATR:   www.atr-trading.com ATR Signal copying is now available:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336463 Key takeaways   One click does it all: SELL and BUY button automatically places ATR stoploss, ATR target, ATR breakeven, ATR trailing stop and Risk % calculation of equity Entire position is calculated based on ATR No more manual po
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis