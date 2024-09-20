More about ATR: www.atr-trading.com

Introducing the Trade Assistant EA, a comprehensive tool designed for traders seeking advanced control. With this manager, you can effortlessly set stop loss and take profit at preferred distances in Points or ATR (Average True Range), and conveniently determine Breakeven and Trailing sizes. Enjoy the flexibility of trailing on candle close or in real-time, utilizing trailing distances based on points or ATR. Adjust Preview SL and TP lines based on % or lot size before position entry, and secure positions with the automated breakeven or manual breakeven button. The Trade Assistant EA also functions as a Position Manager, seamlessly integrating with various indicators and timeframes, catering to both manual and automated trading, while allowing personalized trading hours and no-trade zones for a tailored approach.



The EA is recommended for experienced traders who use it in combination with technical analysis.







HOW THE EA WORKS

The EA uses a combination of technical indicators, such as ATR (Average True Range), Moving Averages (MA), DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to identify potential trading opportunities. The user can set specific input values for each of these indicators to suit their trading style and preferences. Stop Loss, Take Profit, Breakeven, and Trailing can be used based on point distances, as well as ATR measurement, which can be set up in the inputs menu.





All trade entries are meticulously calculated based on Points or the ATR (Average True Range) indicator, which helps manage the risk and reward of each trade.





Once the user sets their preferred input values, the EA waits for specific market conditions to be met before opening a trade. These conditions include the price being above or below the Moving Average (MA), a DEMA crossover, a MACD crossover, and the MACD being above or below the zero line. If all of the conditions are met, the EA will wait for the next candle to trigger the entry in the desired direction.





The EA can also be used fully manually, allowing traders to enter trades with buy and sell buttons.





HOW TO USE THE EA

First, select Points or ATR Calculation in the inputs menu under Calculation Type. By default, it's Points Calculation, but it can be switched to ATR Calculation.





SL and TP: Set the size in Points or ATR for the stop loss and take profit.





BE: The breakeven size can be determined. You can set the BreakevenPriceOffsetPoints in settings. If you don't want to use Breakeven, set the BE value higher than TP.





ATR (RMA) period's default value is 14, but it can be modified in settings under ATR_Period.





TRAILING (Checkbox): Trailing only works if it's checked.





Trailing: You can choose between trailing on candle close or in real-time, which can be set up in settings by changing UseRealtimePricesForTrailing from "false" to "true."





The start of the trailing can be determined in the "inputs" settings under TrailingType, which can begin immediately or be based on Points or ATR.





TS: The trailing stop size can be determined by how far it should follow the price based on Points or ATR.

Modify any of the ASSISTANT panel's values even after entering a trade. You can delete TP in MetaTrader, and the EA will re-add the modified TP. This is also true for SL, BE, and TRAILING.





RISK %: The risk % of the balance can be determined in the text box (also all the panel's values in the inputs menu, preferred way).





Position sizes can be determined as a percentage of the account equity or in lot size. By default, the EA is set to use %. If you wish to change it to a regular lot size, go to settings and change EnableRiskBasedLotSize to "false."





Preview function: Preview SL and TP lines by clicking the checkbox and hitting the Sell or Buy buttons.





Advanced preview lines with drag-and-drop position adjustment, based on percentage or lot size (for manual trading): When the Preview checkbox is selected and the Sell or Buy buttons are clicked, an estimated position is displayed on the chart using the previously specified Points or ATR sizes. The preview lines can now be dragged anywhere on the chart while maintaining the same percentage or lot sizes that were initially given. Once the position is adjusted accordingly, clicking the Sell or Buy buttons again will open the position.





Breakeven button: Sets profitable positions to breakeven on the current chart.





Close All button: Closes all positions on the current chart.





Total profit display in the top right corner.





Algo Trading Panel: EMA, DEMA, MACD, PYRAMIDING, and AUTO TRADING rules can be switched on or off. These rules can also be set up in the inputs settings (preferred way).





ALGO BUY & SELL button: Places trades in both directions. If you click it, it turns to the ALGO BUY button, which only takes long positions. If you click once more, it turns to the ALGO SELL button, which only opens short positions (using a selected direction takes away the stress of manual position entries, as the EA enters trades for you).





Multi Timeframe Entries: In Algo Trading, positions can be opened based on the selected timeframes specified in the inputs settings. You can choose timeframes ranging from M1 to D1, and you also have the option to deselect any timeframes that you don't want to be considered. On the Trade Panel, the selected indicators will be applied to all shown timeframes.





Multiple instances of Trade Assistant EA can be added to up to 3 pairs at once (recommended maximum).





Compatible with all symbols, pairs, brokers (suffix added), and timeframes.





Suitable for both manual and automated trading. The EA can automatically manage positions opened by other EAs.





Time countdown on the current timeframe is displayed in the bottom right corner.





Tool panels can be hidden with a single click at the top.





Panels are movable and can be repositioned anywhere on the chart.





The EA can be removed from the chart by clicking the X on the panels.





Set up to 3 no-trade zones per day.





Max trades per MACD crossover (determined by the user).





Set a maximum number of trades per day in the inputs menu to avoid overtrading.





Additionally, the user can customize the EA's trading hours to avoid market opening and closing times or news events based on their preferences.





(Issue with panel resolution? Check Terminal64 Properties' Compatibility menu setup.)









STRATEGY TESTER



Please feel free to download the demo version and use it in the strategy tester, but keep in mind that this EA is not intended to generate consistent profits through excessive use. However, there are specific combinations of instruments, timeframes, no-trade zones, and Points or ATR values that, when precisely set up, can result in gains instead of losses. It's important to note that the default setup alone won't be enough to generate profits—you'll need to customize the settings to fit your trading strategy.

The EA is recommended for semi-automated use, combining a trader’s technical analysis with the EA, and only letting “Auto Trading” run when the trend direction matches a specific trade setup.





