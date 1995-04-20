Buy Sell Storm MT4

Buy Sell Storm

Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for MT5 platform.

Trading on the indicator is very simple, Blue arrow to buy, Red arrow to sell.

The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values.


(see the video of the EA on the indicator).



In the default settings the Period parameter is set to - 1

You can change this parameter for more accurate signals.



If you have any questions, please contact me.

Good luck trading!!!


