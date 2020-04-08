Buy Sell Storm MT4

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

Buy Sell Storm


Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for MT5 platform.

Trading on the indicator is very simple, Blue arrow to buy, Red arrow to sell.

The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values.


(see the video of the EA on the indicator).



In the default settings the Period parameter is set to - 1

You can change this parameter for more accurate signals.



If you have any questions, please contact me.

Good luck trading!!!
