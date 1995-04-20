BotM5 MT4

Exact entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!

Indicator 100% does not repaint!!!


If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow 

(Aqua arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).



Indicator parameters:

Deviation - 4 (you can change this parameter for more accurate signals)

Offset Factor - 0.3 (The parameter is responsible for the indentation of arrows from candlesticks).



If you have any questions, please contact me in a private message.

Good luck trading!!!


