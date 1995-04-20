BotM5 MT4
- Indicatori
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 15
Exact entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!
Special offer - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810
Indicator 100% does not repaint!!!
Version MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123028
If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it.
Trading with this indicator is very easy.
Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow
(Aqua arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
Indicator parameters:
Deviation - 4 (you can change this parameter for more accurate signals)
Offset Factor - 0.3 (The parameter is responsible for the indentation of arrows from candlesticks).
If you have any questions, please contact me in a private message.
Good luck trading!!!