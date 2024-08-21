G Channel Trend Detection MT5

Indicator Name: G-Channel Trend Detection

Overview: The G-Channel Trend Detection indicator offers a unique approach to trend analysis, leveraging AlexGrover's G-Channel methodology. This indicator provides a clear and simplified view of market trends by identifying bullish and bearish conditions based on price interactions with the G-Channel boundaries.

Key Features:

  • Trend-Based Market Analysis: The indicator determines trend direction by monitoring price action relative to the G-Channel boundaries. A bullish trend is confirmed when the price breaks above the upper boundary, while a bearish trend is signaled when the price falls below the lower boundary.
  • Simplified Visual Representation: To enhance clarity, the indicator only highlights the relevant portion of the channel based on the current trend. During an uptrend, the upper part of the channel to the midline is displayed, while in a downtrend, the lower part to the midline is shown.
  • Buffer Values for EA Integration: The indicator provides buffer values that can be easily integrated into Expert Advisors (EAs), allowing for automated trading strategies based on the G-Channel trend detection.
  • Alerts: It also includes alert functionality, notifying traders of key trend shifts, ensuring you never miss an important trading opportunity.

Designed For:

  • Trend Followers: Ideal for traders who focus on capturing and riding market trends.
  • All Timeframes: The G-Channel Trend Detection indicator is versatile and can be applied across various timeframes, from short-term intraday charts to longer-term daily and weekly charts.

Usage Tips:

  • The simplicity of the indicator’s design allows traders to quickly identify key trend shifts. However, it’s recommended to use it in conjunction with other technical tools or indicators to confirm signals and improve accuracy.
  • Adjust the G-Channel settings as needed to better fit the volatility and characteristics of the specific asset being analyzed.


Rainbow Collection
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
Slopes are an increasingly key concept in Technical Analysis. The most basic type is to calculate them on the prices, but also on technical indicators such as moving averages and the RSI. In technical analysis, you generally use the RSI to detect imminent reversal moves within a range. In the case of the Blue indicator, we are calculating the slope of the market price and then calculating the RSI of that slope in order to detect instances of reversal. The Blue indicator is therefore used as
Automatic Fibonacci Tool
Batsirayi L Marango
Indicatori
Automatic Fibonacci Tool Fibonacci retracements is a popular instrument used by technical analysts to determine potential Support and Resistance areas. In technical analysis, this tool is created by taking two extreme points (usually a peak and a minimum) on the chart and dividing the vertical distance by the key Fibonacci coefficients equal to 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 100%. Our Automatic Fibonacci Tool is programmed to make thigs easier. Using this tool, there is no need to explicitly set
Market Structure Trend Targets
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
The Market Structure Trend Targets is a powerful trading indicator designed to give traders a clear, structured, and data-driven view of market momentum, breakouts, and key price reaction zones. Built on the principles of smart market structure analysis , it helps identify not only trend direction, but also precise breakout levels , trend exhaustion , and potential reversal zones — all with visual clarity and trader-friendly metrics. Key Features Breakout Points with Numbered Markers Track signi
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilità
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Divergence MACD
Alexey Topounov
Indicatori
Divergence MACD indicator shows price and MACD indicator divergence. The indicator is not redrawn! The algorithm for detection of price and MACD extremums has been balanced for the earliest entry allowing you to use the smallest SL order possible. The indicator displays all types of divergences including the hidden one, while having the minimum number of settings. Find out more about the divergence types in Comments tab. Launch settings: Max Bars - number of bars calculated on the chart. Indent
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
