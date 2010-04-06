Trade Close Master

Overview:

Trade Close Master is a powerful yet straightforward tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that allows traders to efficiently close all open trades with a single command. This script simplifies the management of multiple trades by automating the closure process, ensuring a seamless trading experience. It is ideal for traders who need to quickly exit positions across various currency pairs and symbols, especially during fast-moving market conditions.


Advantages and Features:

  • Ease of Use: With a simple interface and intuitive design, the EA requires minimal setup, allowing traders to focus on their strategies rather than manual trade management.

  • Quick Execution: Instantly close all open trades with a single click, saving valuable time and reducing the risk of manual errors.

  • Automated Trading Permissions Check: The script automatically verifies if trading is allowed on the platform, providing a reminder to enable auto trading if necessary.

  • Time-Saving: Ideal for traders managing multiple positions, this EA can close all trades without the need for individual manual intervention.


Parameters:

There are no parameters for this script. It closes all trades regardless of slippage.


Download for free today!

