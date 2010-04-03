Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer MT4

Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer:  Analyzes price data across specified date ranges to provide detailed insights into financial risk and volatility, using each bar's price metrics for accurate risk assessment.

The Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer is a sophisticated tool designed to offer traders and analysts detailed insights into the expected financial risk across specific date ranges. Unlike traditional session-based analysis, this indicator focuses on calculating risk metrics based on each bar's price data, utilizing various price types such as high, low, close, open, weighted median, and typical prices. This approach provides a nuanced understanding of price volatility and risk over the selected periods.

**Note:** When the trading platform is closed, the indicator may not load correctly. To ensure it works, you may need to load the indicator, unload it, and then load it again.

**Note:** This indicator is intended for use with historical data and does not support real-time data analysis.

**Note:**  When switching to a different timeframe, it's recommended to switch back and forth between timeframes to ensure that all data loads properly. This process helps to fetch the necessary historical data, ensuring that calculations based on this data are accurate.


Key Features:

1. Customizable Date Range Analysis:

   - Start Date and End Date: Users can define precise start and end dates for the analysis, allowing for a thorough examination of price risk over specific periods. This feature is useful for studying historical risk patterns and market behavior during critical events.

2. Bar-Based Risk Calculation:

   - Unlike session-based tools, this indicator calculates risk metrics based on each bar’s price data, including high, low, close, open, weighted median, and typical prices. This method provides a more granular view of risk and volatility across the chosen date range.

3. Financial Expected Risk Formula:

   - The indicator uses the financial expected risk formula to assess potential risk levels, offering a quantitative measure of volatility and price behavior. This approach helps in understanding how different price metrics contribute to overall risk.

4. Enhanced Risk Insights:

   - By focusing on bar-based price data, traders and analysts can gain a deeper understanding of risk dynamics within specified periods. This detailed analysis is valuable for refining trading strategies and assessing historical risk trends.

5. Application for Historical Data Analysis:

   - The tool is ideal for analyzing historical data, making it suitable for users interested in long-term risk studies and the impact of historical events on price volatility.

Practical Use Case:

Consider a trader analyzing the risk associated with EURUSD during a volatile market period. By using the **Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer**, the trader can specify the start and end dates for the analysis, and the indicator will calculate risk metrics based on each bar’s price data. This detailed analysis helps the trader understand the risk profile and adjust trading strategies accordingly.

**Note:** This indicator is designed to work with timeframes of H4 and below.

Main Inputs:

- InpPrice: Specifies the type of price used for standard deviation calculation within the selected session and date range. Options include:

  • High: Use the highest price of each bar.
  • Low: Use the lowest price of each bar.
  • Close: Use the closing price of each bar.
  • Open: Use the opening price of each bar.
  • Weighted: Use the weighted price of each bar.
  • Median: Use the median price of each bar.
  • Typical: Use the typical price of each bar.
- InpStartDate: Specify the beginning date for the analysis period. This defines the start of the range for risk evaluation.

- InpEndDate: Define the ending date for the analysis period. This marks the end of the range and limits the risk evaluation to this date.

- SColor: Choose the color for displaying the risk metrics on the chart. `clrBlue` will show the risk in blue.

- InpTextColor: Set the color for the text displayed by the indicator. `clrYellow` will render the text in yellow.

- InpLabelColor: Define the color for labels within the indicator. `clrRed` will color the labels red.

- InpFill: Select whether to fill the risk area with color. `true` fills the risk area with the color specified by `SColor`.

- InpPrint: Determine whether to print error messages to the log. `true` enables error logging.

The **Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer** stands as a powerful tool for traders and analysts seeking to understand financial risk with precision, leveraging detailed bar-based price data and advanced risk calculation methods.


Prodotti consigliati
SpreadChartOscillator
Sergii Krasnyi
Indicatori
SpreadChartOscillator è un indicatore che visualizza la spread line del simbolo nella sottofinestra dell'oscillatore. Nei parametri è possibile specificare un altro simbolo da cui verrà trasmessa la spread line. Se il parametro "Symbol" viene lasciato vuoto, la spread line verrà visualizzata dal simbolo corrente su cui è impostato l'indicatore. Questo strumento è ideale per i trader che desiderano vedere la dinamica dello spread nel formato dell'oscillatore e utilizzarlo per proteggersi dall'in
FREE
Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
Indicatori
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
FREE
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
Indicatori
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This DEMO only works with AUDNZD, the full product can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26328 How does it work? The indicator
FREE
Ultimate ADX MTF
Tolga Oezdiler
Indicatori
Ultimate ADX Multi-timeframe Indicator Free for limited time. This indicator provides real-time ADX values for multiple timeframes in one unobtrusive label panel. It i s especially useful for gauging trend strength across timeframes without constantly switching charts. Choose which periods to display, anchor the panel to any chart corner, and color-code ADX strength levels to your taste. Key Features & Personalization Multi-Timeframe ADX - Toggle visibility for 9 built-in periods (M1, M5, M15,
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. VERSIONE MT5 -   Indicatori più utili Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'
FREE
EZ Risk Reward Ratio
Peter Fenderson
Indicatori
EZ Risk Reward Ratio is a simple to use MT4 indicator that allows the user to automatically change the Risk Reward Ratio of an open trade simply by dragging the Take Profit or Stop Loss lines to desired positions on any chart.  Risk to reward ratio is displayed in whichever corner you choose and can be changed by dragging TP and SL lines. First, place the EZ Risk Reward Ratio indicator on the MT4 chart. Second, open a trade on the MT4 chart.  EZ Risk Reward Ratio works on any currency pair and o
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Scopo principale: "Pin Bars" è progettato per rilevare automaticamente le barre dei pin sui grafici dei mercati finanziari. Una barra pin è una candela con un corpo caratteristico e una lunga coda, che può segnalare un'inversione di tendenza o una correzione. Come funziona: L'indicatore analizza ogni candela sul grafico, determinando la dimensione del corpo, della coda e del naso della candela. Quando viene rilevata una barra pin corrispondente a parametri predefiniti, l'indicatore la segna su
FREE
Pip Value Calculator In Lots
Sergey Oleinik
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator is designed for calculating the value of points for the specified lot sizes. The MT5 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29230 Description by lines Line 1 - deposit currency. Line 2 - lot size (10 input parameters) . All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size. Line 3 - calculation of value for one point. Line 4 - calculation of value for spread. All subsequent lines - calculation of value for points (20 input parameters) . All you need t
FREE
Marginhedged
Iurii Tokman
Indicatori
Marginhedged   Information indicator. Lot - set the required lot for calculations, set using the input field MARGININIT - Initial margin requirements for the specified lot MARGINHEDGED - Margin charged from overlapped orders per set lot PERCENT -   Margin charged on overlapped orders expressed as a percentage Description of indicator settings: _color - set color An example of using the indicator: One buy position with lot 1 is open in the market, the margin requirements in this case correspond t
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
Experts
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicatori
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Bar Size MT4
Mikhail Tcvetkov
5 (3)
Indicatori
The technical indicator, in real time, searches for candlesticks that exceed the size set in the settings and gives signals about them. As a rule, such abnormally large candles appear either at the beginning of strong impulses or at the end of a directional price movement. At the beginning of the pulse, the signal can serve as a basis for searching for an entry point, at the end of the movement, it is a sign of a climax and may indicate the near end of the trend. The reference size for filtering
FREE
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.27 (11)
Indicatori
MQLTA Support Resistance Lines is an indicator that calculates the historical levels of Support and Resistance and display them as Lines on chart. It will also Alert you if the price is in a Safe or Dangerous zone to trade and show you the distance to the next level. The indicator is ideal to be used in other Expert Advisor through the iCustom function. This indicator can be tested LIVE on AUDNZD with the following DEMO https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26572 How does it work? The indicato
FREE
Basic Renko MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
3.86 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Basic Renko è uno strumento potente per i trader che cercano una prospettiva di mercato chiara e concisa. Il nostro indicatore non solo semplifica la visualizzazione del trend, ma offre anche avvisi precisi per le inversioni, fornendo un vantaggio strategico nel vostro trading / Versione MT5 gratuita Caratteristiche Completamente personalizzabile: Adattate l'indicatore alle vostre preferenze commerciali grazie alle opzioni di personalizzazione avanzate. Dai colori alle impostazio
FREE
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Indicatori
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicatori
Basic Theme Builder: Semplifica la Personalizzazione del Tuo Grafico Trasforma la tua esperienza di trading con l'indicatore   Basic Theme Builder , uno strumento versatile progettato per semplificare la personalizzazione dell'aspetto del tuo grafico su MetaTrader 4 .   Questo indicatore intuitivo offre un pannello facile da usare che ti consente di passare senza sforzo tra vari temi e schemi di colore, migliorando sia l'aspetto visivo che la funzionalità del tuo ambiente di trading.   Free MT5
FREE
Ind4 Market Time Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
L'indicatore che mostra l'ora corrente nei principali mercati del mondo. Visualizza anche la sessione corrente. Molto facile da usare. Non occupa molto spazio su un grafico. Può essere utilizzato insieme a Expert Advisor e altri pannelli, come   VirtualTradePad   . La versione con orologio analogico visualizzato sul grafico. Cari amici e utenti dei nostri EA, aggiungete le vostre valutazioni nella sezione   Recensioni. Tutti gli aggiornamenti al nostro software forex sono   gratuiti   ! Questa
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Market Dashboard FREE
Christian Opperskalski
Indicatori
Market Dashboard FREE Indicator gives you advanced information’s about your selected Symbols in MarketWatch Features Daily Price Movements (M1 – D1) RSI Values with Highlight Function for your current Timeframe & H1 & H4 Profit per Symbol and traded lots (buy & sell) EMA 5 – 100 based on selected period Swap Information (which direction is positive) FIBO Info & Tracking (highlighted FIBO Levels close to current price – based on selected period) One Click ChartOpen this Version is limited to 2
FREE
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener
Eko Baskoro
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener is a level indicator or a support resistance indicator that can be used to determine the level of support and resistance values. This indicator is free and easy to used in the Metatrader 4 platform which is built using the MQL4 programming language. Support resistance indicator is an important indicator that is often to used, but it is not available on the MT4 platform. This indicator can be used for all markets like forex, indices, gold etc and all time
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicatori
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicatori
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Panelux
Andrei Gerasimenko
Indicatori
Panelux - информационная панель показывающая актуальную информацию для трейдера, такую как: Номер торгового аккаунта и торговое плечо; Символ, период, последнюю цену, время до закрытия бара и спред; Отдельный блок для мани менеджмента; Данные свопа инструмента; Блок информации о депозите, балансе, профите, позициях, equity и margin; Блок о прибылях и убытках за год, квартал, месяц, неделю и по последним пяти дням. Имеется опция для включения отображения совершенных сделок на графике цены. Что уд
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer MT4
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer: Evaluate the standard deviation of each bar's price (high, low, close, open, weighted, median, and typical) within defined trading sessions and date ranges, providing detailed insights into price volatility and market behavior. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed, the indicator may not load correctly. To ensure it works, you may need to load the indicator, unload it, and then load it again. **Note:** This indicator can only be used with
FREE
Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer: Evaluate the standard deviation of each bar's price (high, low, close, open, weighted, median, and typical) within defined trading sessions and date ranges, providing detailed insights into price volatility and market behavior. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed, the indicator may not load correctly. To ensure it works, you may need to load the indicator, unload it, and then load it again. **Note:** : This indicator can only be used wit
FREE
Average Session Range MT4
Tien Long Tu
5 (1)
Indicatori
Average Session Range MT4: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is cl
FREE
Symbol Swap Panel
Tien Long Tu
Utilità
Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow. Description: The "Symbol Swap Panel" is a versatile utility designed for traders seeking to manage their chart symbols and Market Watch more efficiently. This tool allows you to easily swap the current symbol on your chart while automatically adding the se
FREE
Session Average Date Range MT5
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Average Date Range: Analyze and average the low - high of specific trading sessions within custom date ranges, offering insights into price movements and market behavior over selected periods. The "Session Average Date Range" tool is an advanced analytical utility designed to empower traders and analysts by allowing them to dissect and evaluate the high and low range of specific trading sessions within a user-defined date range. This tool provides a flexible and precise approach to analy
FREE
Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer:  Analyzes price data across specified date ranges to provide detailed insights into financial risk and volatility, using each bar's price metrics for accurate risk assessment. The Session Expected Risk Date Range Analyzer is a sophisticated tool designed to offer traders and analysts detailed insights into the expected financial risk across specific date ranges. Unlike traditional session-based analysis, this indicator focuses on calculating risk metr
FREE
Session Average Date Range MT4
Tien Long Tu
Indicatori
Session Average Date Range: Analyze and average the low - high of specific trading sessions within custom date ranges, offering insights into price movements and market behavior over selected periods. The "Session Average Date Range" tool is an advanced analytical utility designed to empower traders and analysts by allowing them to dissect and evaluate the high and low range of specific trading sessions within a user-defined date range. This tool provides a flexible and precise approach to analy
FREE
Symbol Swap Panel MT4
Tien Long Tu
Utilità
Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow. **Note:**    When switching to a different symbol, it's recommended to switch back and forth between timeframes to ensure that the panel loads properly.   Description: The "Symbol Swap Panel" is a versatile utility designed for traders seeking to manage the
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione