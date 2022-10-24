Concept



Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest.

Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference

to Time cyclic Activity and

to Price leveling Activity.

SensorMap is a reflecting Volume Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and

apportioning developed Price Movements in an equalized 100 % - Range: how far moved ?

indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ?

setting the Situation in a functional Relation to the presented Support/ Resistance - Motive: miss/ hit/ pass ?





equalize and reflect

Choose of relative

Price Ranges and Moves

Triple Moving Average

and mirror them instantaneously against their Channelcenter by Button on the Volume Band .









Content



Price Time Channel

Multidimensional, equalized/ flattened and mirrorable Timingband as Matrix for Time, Price, Tick and Averages in definable Appearance Option.





Period Event Notation

Price is noted (in Relation to W1 )

as Bars, Clips [] and Streams (with Scales by ZeroLink),

and Streams (with Scales by ZeroLink), as Value (directional and white : Null/ Support, orange : Full/ Resistance),

: Null/ Support, : Full/ Resistance), as Period Moves ( Color set by the reached Level in Channel),

as High- and Low-Range Trends (related to MN , Color directional ).





Moving Averages

The Price Averages work as ranging Levels, each in its flattened Channel. They reflect the Movement as periodic Pricelines and cooperate .





Special Events are displayed :

PointZero as situational Scale ( 15 / 50 / 85 %, blue: cyclic , green/ red: leveling )

/ / %, blue: , green/ red: Close on limiting numeric Values (Fraction Hits bold ),

numeric Values (Fraction Hits ), Tick Deviation to prior Period > +/-15 % (Background bright )

interdimensional Crosses ( Color Overtaking ) and periodic Triggers ( Line dotted ) of Moving Averages

( ) and ( ) of Moving Averages Objects beyond their respective Channelband are lined up at Chartborder until Reentry (= Time is ticking for this Component)





Layers

framing periodic Timedisplay ( Side of Open/ if Zero at both Sides , Color: Channel Position )

( of Open/ if Zero at both , Color: ) simplified Servertime Clock (Circulation = Period / 8) with relative Positions of M ove- H igh and M ove- L ow on actual Period Range

(Circulation = Period / 8) with relative Positions of ove- igh and ove- ow on actual Period Range the conditional BullBear Compass indicates situational Phases with 3 Symbols and 4 Aggregate States

with 3 Symbols and 4 Aggregate States on the Productivity-Cube





Additional Benefits



individual Appearance Preferences

a detailed Definition of Objects and Functions by the Descriptive Mode (Tool Tips)

adjustable Window Size, seamless functional Complement for its origin opposite Pricechart







Contemplate its Concentrate

The Signal Density is related to Markets actual Phase, chosen Timeframe/ Security and Components.

SensorMap generates as resulting Composition a defined Setting of Support and Resistance:

No Matter which Hemisphere: [ Open = Support | Resistance = Close ]





Both look like the Other.

The MindMask resolves the active Status.





A Picture is worth a thousand Words

Indicative : Colorized : Universal









Please find all necessary Informations to this Product in its Compendium.

Below as Orientation the Extract of the individual Indicator-Adjustments.









Indicator SensorMap



Think global - Act local



Multidimensional, equalized and mirrorable VolumeBand

as Matrix for Time, Price, Tick

and Channel (Ranges/ Moves/ Averages)

Window-Height = 135%

Border-Clock-Frame = 115%

Tick-Barsize = 100%

colored ZeroPoint Scale = 15% / 50% / 85%

/ / black Bar-Divider = 25% / 50% / 75%

Buttons to the Left: Mirror-Function of C hannel/ A verage/ P en.

Edging Values are lined up at Chartborder.





VolumeBand

in Completion with the PointZero PriceGraph is thea Composition of

Time Band

1 D Time

D Time periodic Sentence

equalized Product = Timeline

and

Volume Clock

3D Productivity Sensor + 12D BullBear Compass

Productivity = Potential

-2 / -1 / 0 / +1 / +2

= Sensor = Sequence

BullBear = Phase

Rotor/Stator



Trend/Trace



Gator/Zero

= Compass = Sentence





[VALUE] =

Boolean : Button Position on Chart

: Button on Chart Variable : default Value





The default View of the Chart consists of following Components and is read like follows :





Time Band

Moves (escalative Trace/Trend), by default depicted via ZeroLink -Module:

Colors :

Close = orange

= orange

Open = brightgray

as Pens (Bars)

by Close and Open



2x2 overlaying Lineweights

as Clips

Perspective of Activa



works as Pointer

as Streams

interactive OC -Work

-Work

presents active Phase

actual and last active Directive

as big Dot





ZeroLink : Appearance of PointZero as periodic Scale (dotted)

blue: active Time/ Cycle

directional: active Price/ Level





Volume Clock

Frame = Period Clock (Period / 8 )

) Background = Productivity Potentiometer 3 D

D Onlay Bull Bear Compass 12D

Onlay Clock

Position on active operative Mode-Side



Coloring according Price Position in Channel



valid also for TimeBand-Frame-Periods

Shell % Shell % Tone <0 - 15

85 - 100>

orange

15 - 30

70 - 85

blue

30 - 45

55 - 70

violet

45 - 50

50 - 55

gray



Role 07: five-dimensional translating Volume-Channel

(Potential-Shells of Unit 1 = Being develops from Within (2D-Center = 50% = 3D-Center = 0% ))





Fundament

Body of Chart





The visual Conjunction of both Mask-Complements uses extra Room for additional

Buttons of the Price-Chart, to have direct Access to its three Core-Options.





ZeroLink Setup [POTI]:

Toggle the Composition of the default Chart-Layout:

in Options :

: choose of limitless Adjustability

on Chart :

toggle separate Components

separate Components

by Click on the Poti-Background

first Click minus Clips

Click minus Clips

second Click minus Streams

Click minus Streams

third Click minus Pens

Click minus Pens

fourth Click all back





Productivity Cube [POTI]:

Productivity Display -1 / 0 / +1





VPP = Volume per Period :

3 vertical Bars

vertical Bars absolute (= Frequency )

(= ) Impulse / Period

Sensitivity 15%

TPP = Ticks per Pip

3 horizontal Bars

horizontal Bars relative (= Alteration )

(= ) Impulse / Pip

Sensitivity 33%

PPT = Pips per Tick :

9 resulting Positions

resulting Positions total (= Oscillation )

(= ) Pip / Impulse

Sensitivity 2 x 25 = 50%



VPP [-15%] VPP [= 0] VPP [+15%]

TPP [+33%] = 0 + 1 + 2 PPT [+50%] TPP [= 0] - 1 = 0 + 1 PPT [+25%] TPP [-33%] - 2 - 1 = 0 PPT [= 0]

PPT [-50%] PPT [-25%] PPT [= 0]



Role 08: three-dimensional ionic Productivity-Cube

( ionic = Sensor of current electronic Potential)





BullBear Compass [POTI]:

Sensor of current sequential Phase





Arms : Color navigational/ positional

Zero = gray

= gray Gator = orange

= orange else directional

Gate = Tap = Zero/ Gator

Prop horizontal = Level Phase



glides



Prop vertical = Cycle Phase



sways

Bull = Gap to North/ Lap to South

Arms up = Rotor/ Level Trend



hurls



Arms right = Stator/ Cycle Trace



looks like C, but is O

Bear = Gap to South/ Lap to North

Arms down = Rotor/ Level Trace



runs



Arms left = Stator/ Cycle Trend



looks not like C, but is C





Head : Color phasic

blue: Cycle - W1-Activity

violet: Level - D1-Activity

Arrow = ver: Cycling/ hor: Leveling

Divisor = ver: Stator/ hor: Rotor

please recognize Frame and Inlet ( Cause + Effect )





Note

The small central Number marks the Time-Deviation Server/ Terminal.

No Deviation = · = dot if not

Deviation < 9 sec = Seconds

Deviation > 9 sec = ×

This Difference can be caused by either Side, because it measures



current Server-Time against current System-Time.

Consequently it is also an Indicator, how precise the System-Time is adjusted.

OS

Moderncome with the Functionality of Time-Setting by atomic Clock-Data.

Please refresh sporadic the System and/or in Case of questionable Results.

Ensuring that delivers precise Notation about Deviations/ Differences/ Offsets.





Layers

projective Reflection = reflective Projection

The Card Deck :

Time Periods [TIME] Toggle the framing Time - Display (colored by Channel Position) Button-Click on the top Time-Row

changes operative Mode from Open to Close recognizable at Color of Poti-Frame and Color Switch of Channel-Ranges



Hit Rate around 100% when Resizing Window. Reminds , which of both Components

, which of both Components

unalterable is the directive One. Button-Click on the bottom Time-Row

toggles Moving Averages first Click minus W1

Click minus W1

second Click minus MN

Click minus MN

third Click all back

Price Positions [PROD] Toggle the relative Price - Values (related to W1-Channel) An Inversion of the Price-Component is accessed by Click on the Propeller Head.

Tick Bars [TICK]

Toggle Background Histogram (bright-gray) notes VPP-Deviation < or > 15% to prior Period. = Phase - Acceleration [+]



Deceleration [-] individual State (+/ - ) irrelevant

) irrelevant

due to resulting absolute PhaseChange Appearance of a bright Bar notes

Center-Work, which is defined as decisional = intersecting .

Channel Moves [CHN]

The Rectangles operate in the W1-Channel Color : defined by Channel Position/ Break of Band violet = Step/ D1-Move/ Trace-Trend

= Step/ D1-Move/ Trace-Trend blue = Lift/ W1-Move/ Trend-Trend

= Lift/ W1-Move/ Trend-Trend white = Null/ MN-Move/ Trace-Trace

= Null/ MN-Move/ Trace-Trace orange = Full/ H4-Move/ Trend-Trace Adjust the Visual Fill Rectangles ( or not )

set Linestyle/ -width by Integer in the last Section.

Moving Averages [MOV]



each in its

that means: the Subwindow-Scalation is valid related to the Phase of the Component.

They cooperate and affect their passing Neighbor interdimensional, depicted as Color-Overtaking, if they pass near enough.

The Averages workrespective ChannelTheir Behaviour is easily comprehensible via PointZero - Indicator.

Their relative Movements reflect the actual leading Priceline/s .

They show in Cooperation with the framing Clock the Time.



Period Event Notation [PEN]

The Period-Trend is related to the MN-Channel and builds a directional HI-LO - Grid according to the

actual RH/ MH/ ML/ RL - Development. D 1 -Price in Relation of the Monthly Channel results as

-Price in Relation of the Monthly Channel results as exponential Translation of internal Period-Positions (of OHLC).



Pre-Adjustments of inverted Nature :

Inversion/ MirrorView initially off

toggle separately for every Component



Adjustments of general Nature :

toggle the Visual of the Channel-Moves (filled/ lined Rectangles)

the Visual of the Channel-Moves (filled/ lined Rectangles) toggle the Display of the Productivity-Potential (colored Position without Value)

The Descriptive Mode is useful for Orientation or Confirmation ( of not finally settled Experience ).

). The MT4-Scales are a "fundamental Adjustment". In particular not resolvable for me. Mine is time-sensitive.





Integer/ Double



constant variable = variable constant

The Icing :

preadjust Styles/ Widths/ Fontsize (Effect limited)

Time-Deviation : Server-Terminal (in Hours)

: Server-Terminal (in Hours) Initial Timeframe : self-explaining





Please find all necessary Informations to this Product in its Compendium in its respective RadioPhase - Blog.





logiclaboratory studio

© 2018-2023 /thiejden.



