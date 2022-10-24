SensorMap

5

Concept

Market arranges in Time upcoming Phases according to the present Results of its Interest.

Directing Modulations are an Interaction of immanent Periods, which show in Reference

  • to Time cyclic Activity and
  • to Price leveling Activity.

SensorMap is a reflecting Volume Mask of this Concept of Time and Price and

  • apportioning developed Price Movements in an equalized 100 % - Range: how far moved ?
  • indicating their Status by marking special Events: when which Action ?
  • setting the Situation in a functional Relation to the presented Support/ Resistance - Motive: miss/ hit/ pass ?


equalize and reflect

Choose of relative

  • Price Ranges and Moves
  • Triple Moving Average

and mirror them instantaneously against their Channelcenter by Button on the Volume Band.



Content

Price Time Channel

Multidimensional, equalized/ flattened and mirrorable Timingband as Matrix for Time, Price, Tick and Averages in definable Appearance Option.


Period Event Notation

    Price is noted (in Relation to W1)

    • as Bars, Clips [] and Streams (with Scales by ZeroLink),
    • as Value (directional and white: Null/ Support, orange: Full/ Resistance),
    • as Period Moves (Color set by the reached Level in Channel),
    • as High- and Low-Range Trends (related to MN, Color directional).


    Moving Averages

    The Price Averages work as ranging Levels, each in its flattened Channel. They reflect the Movement as periodic Pricelines and cooperate.


    Special Events are displayed:

    • PointZero as situational Scale (15/ 50/ 85 %, blue: cyclic, green/ red: leveling)
    • Close on limiting numeric Values (Fraction Hits bold), 
    • Tick Deviation to prior Period > +/-15 % (Background bright)
    • interdimensional Crosses (Color Overtaking) and periodic Triggers (Line dotted) of Moving Averages
    • Objects beyond their respective Channelband are lined up at Chartborder until Reentry (= Time is ticking for this Component)


    Layers

    • framing periodic Timedisplay (Side of Open/ if Zero at both Sides, Color: Channel Position)
    • simplified Servertime Clock (Circulation = Period / 8) with relative Positions of Move-High and Move-Low on actual Period Range
    • the conditional BullBear Compass indicates situational Phases with 3 Symbols and 4 Aggregate States 
      • on the Productivity-Cube 


    Additional Benefits

    • individual Appearance Preferences
    • a detailed Definition of Objects and Functions by the Descriptive Mode (Tool Tips)
    • adjustable Window Size, seamless functional Complement for its origin opposite Pricechart



    Contemplate its Concentrate

    The Signal Density is related to Markets actual Phase, chosen Timeframe/ Security and Components.

    SensorMap generates as resulting Composition a defined Setting of Support and Resistance:

    No Matter which Hemisphere: [ Open = Support | Resistance = Close ]


    Both look like the Other.

    The MindMask resolves the active Status.


    A Picture is worth a thousand Words.

    Indicative : Colorized : Universal



    Please find all necessary Informations to this Product in its Compendium.

    Below as Orientation the Extract of the individual Indicator-Adjustments.



    Indicator SensorMap

    Think global - Act local


    Multidimensional, equalized and mirrorable VolumeBand 

    • as Matrix for Time, Price, Tick
    • and Channel (Ranges/ Moves/ Averages)
    • Window-Height = 135%
    • Border-Clock-Frame = 115%
    • Tick-Barsize = 100%
    • colored ZeroPoint Scale = 15%/ 50%/ 85%
    • black Bar-Divider = 25%/ 50%/ 75%

    Buttons to the Left: Mirror-Function of Channel/ Average/ Pen.

    Edging Values are lined up at Chartborder.


    Ideally in Completion with the PointZero PriceGraph is the VolumeBand a Composition of

    Time Band = Equalizer
      • 1D Time
      • periodic Sentence 
      • equalized Product = Timeline
      and
        Volume Clock = Oscillator
          • 3D Productivity Sensor + 12D BullBear Compass
          • Productivity = Potential
            • -2 / -1 / 0 / +1 / +2
          = Sensor = Sequence
            • BullBear = Phase 
              • Rotor/Stator
              • Trend/Trace
              • Gator/Zero
            = Compass = Sentence


              [VALUE] =

              • Boolean: Button Position on Chart
              • Variable: default Value


              The default View of the Chart consists of following Components and is read like follows:


              Time Band

              Moves (escalative Trace/Trend), by default depicted via ZeroLink-Module:

              • Colors:

                • Close = orange
                • Open = brightgray
              • as Pens (Bars)
                • by Close and Open 
                • 2x2 overlaying Lineweights
              • as Clips 
                • Perspective of Activa
                • works as Pointer
              • as Streams 
                • interactive OC-Work
                • presents active Phase
              • actual and last active Directive 
                • as big Dot


              ZeroLink: Appearance of PointZero as periodic Scale (dotted)

              • blue: active Time/ Cycle
              • directional: active Price/ Level


              Volume Clock

              • Frame = Period Clock (Period / 8)
              • Background = Productivity Potentiometer 3D
              • Onlay Bull Bear Compass 12D
              • Onlay Clock
                • Position on active operative Mode-Side
                • Coloring according Price Position in Channel
                • valid also for TimeBand-Frame-Periods
                       
                  Shell % Shell % Tone
                       
                  <0 - 15
                  		 85 - 100>
                  		 orange
                  15 - 30
                  		 70 - 85
                  		 blue
                  30 - 45
                  		 55 - 70
                  		 violet
                  45 - 50
                  		 50 - 55
                  		 gray
                       

                    Role 07: five-dimensional translating Volume-Channel

                    (Potential-Shells of Unit 1 Being develops from Within (2D-Center = 50% = 3D-Center = 0%))


                    Fundament

                    Body of Chart


                    The visual Conjunction of both Mask-Complements uses extra Room for additional

                    Buttons of the Price-Chart, to have direct Access to its three Core-Options.


                    ZeroLink Setup [POTI]:

                    Toggle the Composition of the default Chart-Layout:

                    • in Options
                      • choose of limitless Adjustability
                    • on Chart
                      • toggle separate Components 
                      • by Click on the Poti-Background
                      • first Click minus Clips
                      • second Click minus Streams
                      • third Click minus Pens
                      • fourth Click all back


                    Productivity Cube [POTI]:

                    Productivity Display -1 / 0 / +1


                    VPP = Volume per Period:

                    • 3 vertical Bars
                    • absolute (= Frequency)
                    • Impulse / Period
                    • Sensitivity 15%
                    TPP = Ticks per Pip:

                    • 3 horizontal Bars
                    • relative (= Alteration)
                    • Impulse / Pip
                    • Sensitivity 33%

                      PPT = Pips per Tick:

                      • 9 resulting Positions
                      • total (= Oscillation)
                      • Pip / Impulse
                      • Sensitivity 2 x 25 = 50%

                                   

                          		VPP [-15%] VPP [= 0] VPP [+15%]
                          TPP [+33%] = 0 + 1 + 2 PPT [+50%]
                          TPP [= 0] - 1 = 0 + 1 PPT [+25%]
                          TPP [-33%] - 2 - 1 = 0 PPT [= 0]

                          		PPT [-50%] PPT [-25%] PPT [= 0]
                                   
                          Role 08: three-dimensional ionic Productivity-Cube

                          (ionic = Sensor of current electronic Potential)


                          BullBear Compass [POTI]:

                          Sensor of current sequential Phase


                          Arms: Color navigational/ positional

                          • Zero = gray
                          • Gator = orange
                          • else directional
                          Gate = Tap = Zero/ Gator

                            • Prop horizontal = Level Phase
                              • glides
                            • Prop vertical = Cycle Phase
                              • sways

                            Bull = Gap to North/ Lap to South

                              • Arms up = Rotor/ Level Trend
                                • hurls
                              • Arms right = Stator/ Cycle Trace
                                • looks like C, but is O

                            Bear = Gap to South/ Lap to North

                              • Arms down = Rotor/ Level Trace
                                • runs
                              • Arms left = Stator/ Cycle Trend
                                • looks not like C, but is C


                              Head: Color phasic

                              • blue: Cycle - W1-Activity
                              • violet: Level - D1-Activity
                              • Arrow = ver: Cycling/ hor: Leveling
                              • Divisor = ver: Stator/ hor: Rotor
                              • please recognize Frame and Inlet (Cause + Effect)


                              Note:

                                The small central Number marks the Time-Deviation Server/ Terminal.

                                • No Deviation = · dot if not
                                • Deviation < 9 sec = Seconds
                                • Deviation > 9 sec = ×

                                This Difference can be caused by either Side, because it measures

                                • current Server-Time against current System-Time.

                                Consequently it is also an Indicator, how precise the System-Time is adjusted.

                                Modern OS come with the Functionality of Time-Setting by atomic Clock-Data.

                                Please refresh sporadic the System and/or in Case of questionable Results.

                                Ensuring that delivers precise Notation about Deviations/ Differences/ Offsets.


                                Layers

                                projective Reflection = reflective Projection


                                The Card Deck:


                                Time Periods [TIME]

                                Toggle the framing Time - Display

                                • (colored by Channel Position)
                                • Button-Click on the top Time-Row 
                                • changes operative Mode from Open to Close
                                  • recognizable at Color of Poti-Frame
                                  • and Color Switch of Channel-Ranges
                                  • Hit Rate around 100% when Resizing Window.
                                  • Reminds, which of both Components 
                                  • unalterable is the directive One.

                                • Button-Click on the bottom Time-Row 
                                • toggles Moving Averages
                                  • first Click minus W1
                                  • second Click minus MN
                                  • third Click all back


                                Price Positions [PROD]

                                Toggle the relative Price - Values (related to W1-Channel)

                                An Inversion of the Price-Component is accessed by Click on the Propeller Head.


                                Tick Bars [TICK]

                                Toggle Background Histogram (bright-gray)

                                • notes VPP-Deviation < or > 15% to prior Period.

                                = Phase -

                                  • Acceleration [+]
                                  • Deceleration [-]
                                  • individual State (+/-) irrelevant 
                                  • due to resulting absolute PhaseChange
                                • Appearance of a bright Bar notes 
                                • Center-Work, which is defined as decisional = intersecting.


                                  Channel Moves [CHN]

                                  The Rectangles operate in the W1-Channel

                                  Color:

                                  • defined by Channel Position/ Break of Band
                                  • violet = Step/ D1-Move/ Trace-Trend
                                  • blue = Lift/ W1-Move/ Trend-Trend
                                  • white = Null/ MN-Move/ Trace-Trace
                                  • orange = Full/ H4-Move/ Trend-Trace

                                  Adjust the Visual

                                  • Fill Rectangles (or not)
                                  • set Linestyle/ -width

                                  by Integer in the last Section.


                                  Moving Averages [MOV]

                                  The Averages work each in its respective Channel

                                  that means: the Subwindow-Scalation is valid related to the Phase of the Component.

                                  They cooperate and affect their passing Neighbor interdimensional,

                                  • depicted as Color-Overtaking, if they pass near enough.
                                  Their Behaviour is easily comprehensible via PointZero - Indicator.

                                  Their relative Movements reflect the actual leading Priceline/s.

                                  They show in Cooperation with the framing Clock the Time.


                                  Period Event Notation [PEN]

                                  The Period-Trend is related to the MN-Channel and

                                  • builds a directional HI-LO - Grid according to the
                                  • actual RH/ MH/ ML/ RL - Development.
                                  • D1-Price in Relation of the Monthly Channel results as 
                                  • exponential Translation of internal Period-Positions (of OHLC).


                                    Pre-Adjustments of inverted Nature:

                                    • Inversion/ MirrorView initially off
                                    • toggle separately for every Component


                                    Adjustments of general Nature:

                                    • toggle the Visual of the Channel-Moves (filled/ lined Rectangles)
                                    • toggle the Display of the Productivity-Potential (colored Position without Value)
                                    • The Descriptive Mode is useful for Orientation or Confirmation (of not finally settled Experience).
                                    • The MT4-Scales are a "fundamental Adjustment". In particular not resolvable for me. Mine is time-sensitive.


                                    Integer/ Double

                                    constant variable = variable constant


                                    The Icing:

                                    • preadjust Styles/ Widths/ Fontsize (Effect limited)
                                    • Time-Deviation: Server-Terminal (in Hours)
                                    • Initial Timeframe: self-explaining


                                    Please find all necessary Informations to this Product in its Compendium in its respective RadioPhase - Blog.


                                    logiclaboratory studio
                                    © 2018-2023 /thiejden.


                                    Recensioni 1
                                    Jamie Daniel Thompson
                                    163
                                    Jamie Daniel Thompson 2023.06.22 14:42 
                                     

                                    Extremely useful and incredible tool! I don't understand how this doesn't have 5 star reviews yet! It has totally changed the accuracy of my entries! Thanks to the author!

