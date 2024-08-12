Supply and Demand Professional is a powerful tool suited for advanced traders!

Easily see levels of supply and demand (or support and resistance) as they develop. *This is a NON-repainting indicator*

How this can help you?



Levels can be used for stop loss and take profit targets

Automatically identifying key levels in the market

identifying key levels in the market Spotting market imbalances

Better entry levels and timing of trades

Volume analysis

Understanding market sentiment

Predicting price movements

Risk management

Trend confirmation

Developing entry and exit strategies





Parameters: