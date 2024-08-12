Supply and Demand Professional

Supply and Demand Professional is a powerful tool suited for advanced traders!

Easily see levels of supply and demand (or support and resistance) as they develop. *This is a NON-repainting indicator*

How this can help you?

  • Levels can be used for stop loss and take profit targets
  • Automatically identifying key levels in the market 
  • Spotting market imbalances
  • Better entry levels and timing of trades
  • Volume analysis
  • Understanding market sentiment
  • Predicting price movements
  • Risk management
  • Trend confirmation
  • Developing entry and exit strategies


Parameters:

  • Left/right bars: these determine the strength of the zone (higher left/right number means the stronger the zone) - see screenshots. Change the numbers to suit your trading style

