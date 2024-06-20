The Radiant Trend indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. A signal to exit the oversold zone indicates a buy, and a signal to exit the overbought zone indicates a sell. For this indicator, it is usually necessary to set relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels – Bottom and Top.





Often a good trend can be seen visually on the price chart. However, an experienced trader must clearly understand the current market situation before opening a position. The indicator helps the trader make decisions by providing appropriate signals.