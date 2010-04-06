Telegram Informator

Telegram Informer

A simple and reliable utility for monitoring your account. To make it work, you just need to add the following commands to your telegram bot:

  • show_info - Show account information
  • buy_sl_del - Delete Stop Loss for Buy orders
  • buy_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Buy orders
  • sell_sl_del - Delete Stop Loss for Sell orders
  • sell_tp_del - Delete Take Profit for Sell orders
  • all_sl_del - Delete all Stop Loss
  • all_tp_del - Delete all Take Profit
  • breakeven - Convert to breakeven (each order separately)
  • breakeven_buy - Convert all buy orders to total breakeven (basket) - works only for the symbol on which the utility is installed
  • breakeven_sell - Convert all Sell orders to total breakeven (basket) - works only for the symbol on which the utility is installed
  • close_buy - Close all buy orders of the account
  • close_sell - Close all Sell orders of the account
  • close_all - Close all orders of the account

(to add commands you can simply copy them from here)

You also need to add a URL in the terminal settings: https://api.telegram.org

Version for MT5 here

To receive a five-day demo version - write to me in private messages (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/istrebitel)


