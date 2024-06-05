RPO Relative Price Oscilator
The RPO (Relative Price Oscillator) is a technical analysis indicator used in Forex trading to measure the momentum and trend strength of a currency pair. It is derived from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) but focuses on the difference between two moving averages of price, usually the closing price, over different periods. The RPO is similar to the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) but uses relative price levels instead of absolute price levels.
Key Components:
- Short-Term Moving Average (MA1): This is the faster-moving average that responds quickly to recent price changes.
- Long-Term Moving Average (MA2): This is the slower-moving average that smooths out longer-term price movements.
- RPO Line: The main line of the RPO indicator is calculated as the difference between the short-term moving average and the long-term moving average, often expressed as a percentage of the longer-term moving average.