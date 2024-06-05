RPO Relative Price Oscilator

This is an indicator to determine when to sell or buy, and it can be combined with other indicators, such as the SND indicator that I also sell. This indicator is very suitable for BTC, XAU, and NAS100. This is an indicator for MT5. It is highly battle-proven if studied properly. Please consult andriawanjaya@gmail.com before using it. This product is very suitable for XAU, BTC, and NAS100. This product is very limited It is only sold on Gogo Jungle and MQL5.