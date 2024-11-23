TrendChaser

"TrendChaser" is a trend-following automatic trading system for trending markets. It uses a unique algorithm to quickly detect the occurrence of trends and respond according to market conditions. It is designed exclusively for GOLD/USD, and is particularly effective in markets with clear trends.


Its main feature is that it uses entry judgment logic based on ADX (Average Directional Index) and DI (Directional Indicators). This allows it to analyze the strength and direction of trends in real time and enter. If the trend is weak, it will withhold entry to avoid risk.


Detailed parameter settings are available for main position management, hedge position management, transaction time control, and other setting items. The recommended environment is a currency pair dedicated to GOLD/USD, a time frame of M1 or M5, a MetaTrader 4 (MT4) operating environment, and a recommended margin of 100,000 yen or more.

Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
