Custom hand-woven expert advisor (TrippleScalper) based on proven and tested trading setups and signals derived from practical live manual trading skills cultivated from as far back as 2012 (a decade of trading experience). All aspects of the EA have been created to make it possible to grow an account from amounts as small as $10 going up to significantly large investments.

An initial deposit of no less than $10 is advised but the recommended is $50 or more. Use a 1:100 leverage account to match and use signals 1:1 with your trades to get reasonable profits. This doesn't mean you can't lose however. Trading risks still apply, and we make no guarantees of any profits. The software is provided as is, so use it at your own risk.

Email djlaserman@gmail.com for any comments / questions / limited support (will do my best to answer all of you). Kindly note that trading forex, cryptos and commodities carries risk of terminal financial loss and loss of everything in a trading account, therefore don't trade with any money meant for other important things. The software and signals is supplied as is without any guarantees or warranties and no refunds or reimbursements of any kind of loss incurred from using these signals and EAs will be given under any circumstance. Therefore, trade responsibly at your own risk knowing that you can win some and lose some or you could lose all!

Do not manually take profit (normally you should not because the bot takes the highest possible amounts beyond set thresholds) but if you want to, you can close trades manually; the EA sets everything and closes mature trades when ready. There is absolutely no human interaction necessary except that to manage funds.

This EA is strictly for BTCUSD 5M. However its possible to use it with other BTC### markets like BTCJPY. There's various settings for the many signals and the trader can also use it as a complex indicator, as a dual combination of automated and manual trading as the trader wishes. All signals can be turned on or off and if the trader wishes, take profit levels can be customized and fixed stop loss defined. Fixed take profit levels can be defined and used If the EA Its set to that mode.

Author: Isaki Dube

