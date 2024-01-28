KingBoxGod Expert

  • The expert advisor in the XAUUSD pair uses simple yet highly effective methods.
  1. If you are a trader who doesn't want to risk use it
  2. The EA uses only 3 unique orders with full stoploss and takeprofit
  3. Do not use nets or martingales.
  4. Only use the pair XAUUSD in H1 frame
  5. Use for any account type
  • Sometimes it doesn't need to be too complicated. If there are improvements, I will update a few more functions
  • I will leave it free for about a month before I sell it for a high price.
  • I need your check and give me more opinions.

If you have any questions please contact me:

Email: Kingboxgold@gmail.com

Zalo: 0367152697




Filtrele:
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.03.09 07:36 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

worldofhunger
1054
worldofhunger 2024.02.20 08:30 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Nguyen Cong Hoan
3709
Geliştiriciden yanıt Nguyen Cong Hoan 2024.02.21 05:03
Because it will optimize profits if you place larger lots. But the risks will be high. You should consider your balance. Thaks
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:12 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Nguyen Cong Hoan
3709
Geliştiriciden yanıt Nguyen Cong Hoan 2024.02.18 04:35
Very good. Hope it can bring you profit. If you have any questions, please contact me.
TKL
99
TKL 2024.02.03 14:07 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Nguyen Cong Hoan
3709
Geliştiriciden yanıt Nguyen Cong Hoan 2024.02.04 12:42
Thank you very much for your comments. I will need to upgrade it further. Nice if you can give me a method
İncelemeye yanıt