Price Action FX MT5
- Experts
- Evgenii Aksenov
- Versione: 1.7
- Aggiornato: 25 dicembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599
All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here
Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.
All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.
After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.
I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.
Price Action FX is a professional strategy based on the analysis of price movements and market momentum at current levels of its reversal.
Use FX pair: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF
Timeframe: M30
The robot uses classic trading without risky methods such as grid, martingale and others.
Price Action FX is compatible with our other trading systems and can be used together with them on the same account.
Price Action FX may not trade for a few days as it uses reversal patterns to signal.
Be patient while waiting for profits.
I have had this EA for 2 months now and i have been pleased with the results so far. For me in that time it has taken 12 trades and won 9 of them. So not a lot of trades but it has behaved steady and profitable for me.
***Update 16/12/2004*** After the latest update the back tests look very promising indeed, if it performs as well as some of the authors other EA's then this is great news..
***Update 31/01/2025*** The EA is living up to the back tests results and had a very profitable January on a low risk setting