Price Action FX MT5

Price Action FX is a professional strategy based on the analysis of price movements and market momentum at current levels of its reversal.

The robot is fully optimized and ready for use. You can use the robot if you are a beginner or an experienced trader. Just add Price Action FX to the chart.

The robot uses classic trading without risky methods such as grid, martingale and others.

You can change the risk/profit ratio by changing the Lot Size and Balance Step parameters.

Use FX pair: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF

Timeframe: M30

The robot uses classic trading without risky methods such as grid, martingale and others.

To operate the robot, it is enough to use a small deposit of 100 USD (for each pair).

Price Action FX is compatible with our other trading systems and can be used together with them on the same account.

Price Action FX may not trade for a few days as it uses reversal patterns to signal.

Be patient while waiting for profits.



Dougal
322
Dougal 2024.02.25 20:13 
 

I have had this EA for 2 months now and i have been pleased with the results so far. For me in that time it has taken 12 trades and won 9 of them. So not a lot of trades but it has behaved steady and profitable for me.

***Update 16/12/2004*** After the latest update the back tests look very promising indeed, if it performs as well as some of the authors other EA's then this is great news..

***Update 31/01/2025*** The EA is living up to the back tests results and had a very profitable January on a low risk setting

Rispondi alla recensione