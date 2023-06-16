ZigZag Support Resistance MT4

4.5

This indicator uses the Zigzag indicator to identify swing highs and swing lows in the price chart.  Once it has identified the swing highs and swing lows, it can use them to determine potential support and resistance levels. A support level is formed when the price drops and bounces back up from a swing low, indicating that there is buying pressure at that level. A resistance level is formed when the price rises and reverses downward from a swing high, suggesting selling pressure at that level.

Parameters:

ZigZag Settings: Depth, Deviation & Back Step

SR Level Settings:

Peak to Peak distance (Points): The distance in which the indicator searches for peaks that form a resistance/Support zone. The higher the distance the the few the levels. This parameter can be used to filter out inconsistencies (noise) in the Peaks. 

Sensitivity: How many peaks found in a similar zone could be considered as peaks.

History: How many Peaks from the present time to consider when searching for the SR levels

Line Colour: Colour of the SR Levels

Line Weight: Size of the SR Levels

This indicator can help with the following:

  1. Confirming trend reversals: The Zigzag indicator can be useful in confirming potential trend reversals. When the indicator changes direction, it suggests a shift in the price momentum. Traders can look for instances where the indicator changes from making higher swing highs to lower swing highs (or vice versa) to identify possible trend reversals.

  2. Highlighting chart patterns: The Zigzag indicator can help highlight various chart patterns, such as double tops, double bottoms, head and shoulders patterns, and more. These patterns often indicate potential trend reversals or continuation patterns. By combining the Zigzag indicator with pattern recognition, traders can gain additional insights into the market's direction.

  3. Setting dynamic stop-loss levels: Support and resistance levels identified by the Zigzag indicator can be used as dynamic stop-loss levels. When entering a trade, you can set your stop-loss order slightly below the support level for long positions or above the resistance level for short positions. This approach allows you to manage risk and protect your capital.


Recensioni 2
IK02XXyn
167
IK02XXyn 2024.11.15 13:11 
 

Buen indicador, Facil de usar y de entender, Gracias por compartir

Bling Bling
28
Bling Bling 2024.04.09 21:08 
 

Great indicator. Only thing missing is a touch alert feature.

Prodotti consigliati
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicatori
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicatori
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4 (2)
Indicatori
Wave Reversal Indicator - determina la direzione e le inversioni di prezzo attorno alla linea di equilibrio. L'indicatore mostra i movimenti delle onde e i picchi di tendenza. Dà consigli su dove seguire il trader, aiuta a seguire la strategia di trading. È un'aggiunta a una strategia intraday o a medio termine. Quasi tutti i parametri vengono selezionati per ciascun intervallo di tempo e cambiano automaticamente; l'unico parametro per la regolazione manuale è la lunghezza d'onda. Tempi ottimal
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle proprie preferenze e tolleranza al risc
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicatori
Panoramica dell’indicatore Aroon Classic L’indicatore Aroon Classic è uno strumento tecnico che identifica quantitativamente l’insorgere e la persistenza dei trend su un grafico. Utilizza due linee — “Aroon Up” e “Aroon Down” — per mostrare la forza del trend e i punti di inversione nell’intervallo da 0 a 100. Un valore elevato di Aroon Up indica un forte trend rialzista, mentre un valore elevato di Aroon Down indica un forte trend ribassista. Caratteristiche principali Distinzione visiva tra in
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicatori
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicatori
L'indicatore mostra livelli circolari sul grafico. Sono anche chiamati livelli psicologici, bancari o dei principali operatori. A questi livelli si verifica una vera e propria lotta tra tori e orsi, l'accumulo di molti ordini, che porta a un aumento della volatilità. L'indicatore si adatta automaticamente a qualsiasi strumento e timeframe. Se il livello 80 viene rotto e poi testato, acquistare. Se il livello 20 viene rotto e poi testato, vendere. L'obiettivo è 00. Attenzione. A causa dei forti
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicatori
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Oscillator 5 35
Paul Bratby
Indicatori
5/35 Oscillator to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave. The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicatori
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicatori
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicatori
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicatori
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicatori
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicator
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
ZigZag Support Resistance
Emmanuel Tshepang Mosweu
5 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator uses the Zigzag indicator to identify swing highs and swing lows in the price chart.  Once it has identified the swing highs and swing lows, it can use them to determine potential support and resistance levels. A support level is formed when the price drops and bounces back up from a swing low, indicating that there is buying pressure at that level. A resistance level is formed when the price rises and reverses downward from a swing high, suggesting selling pressure at that level.
FREE
PP Support Resistance MT4
Emmanuel Tshepang Mosweu
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator  identifies swing highs and swing lows in the price chart by comparing the Highs and lows of each candle to a specified number of candle before and after it.    Once it has identified the swing highs and swing lows, it can use them to determine potential support and resistance levels. A support level is formed when the price drops and bounces back up from a swing low, indicating that there is buying pressure at that level. A resistance level is formed when the price rises and reve
FREE
Pivot Point Detector
Emmanuel Tshepang Mosweu
5 (1)
Indicatori
Th indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps identify significant changes in price trends and filter out minor price fluctuations. It is used to highlight price swings and provide a clearer picture of market movements. The Pivots are found by checking if a certain candle is the highest/lowest in a given number of candles that come before and after it. This indicator has only one input, its period. The Higher the period, the more strict the indicator is about what constitutes a Pivot. Th
FREE
Prop Firm Breakout MT4
Emmanuel Tshepang Mosweu
Experts
This strategy offers a disciplined and systematic approach to capitalize on price movements after periods of consolidation, presenting an excellent opportunity for profit generation. The strategy provides well-defined entry triggers based on price breakouts above resistance or breakdowns below support levels. This clarity allows for precise execution and eliminates guesswork, ensuring timely and efficient trades. In contrast to numerous other programs available in the mql5 market, this strateg
Prop Firm Breakout MT5
Emmanuel Tshepang Mosweu
Experts
This strategy offers a disciplined and systematic approach to capitalize on price movements after periods of consolidation, presenting an excellent opportunity for profit generation. The strategy provides well-defined entry triggers based on price breakouts above resistance or breakdowns below support levels. This clarity allows for precise execution and eliminates guesswork, ensuring timely and efficient trades. In contrast to numerous other programs available in the mql5 market, this strateg
Filtro:
IK02XXyn
167
IK02XXyn 2024.11.15 13:11 
 

Buen indicador, Facil de usar y de entender, Gracias por compartir

Bling Bling
28
Bling Bling 2024.04.09 21:08 
 

Great indicator. Only thing missing is a touch alert feature.

Rispondi alla recensione