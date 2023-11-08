Marina EA

5

There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39 USDAfter that, the price will be raised to 100 USD.

Most trading robots can only trade one currency pair, but our robot can trade a large list of currency pairs.

  • Very important:
  • 1) For comfortable trading, you need to reduce the Stop Loss (SL) in the settings.
  • 2) Stop Loss helps control risk.
  • 3) This EA can trade on 36 currency pairs.
Smart Trade Technology:
The Marina EA is powered by Smart Trade technology. This sophisticated algorithm enables the EA to make informed trading decisions based on real-time market analysis. Smart Trade technology tunes the EA's performance, ensuring that it makes the best trading decisions based on the trader's preferred risk appetite.

Installation and Setup:
For optimal performance, Marina EA must be installed on all supported currency pairs on the M15 time frame. This installation requirement ensures that the EA can monitor and analyze all market movements on these currency pairs, thereby maximizing trading opportunities.

    The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairs on the M15 timeframe.

    Timeframe M15 - GBPUSD

    Timeframe M15 - EURUSD

    Timeframe M15 - AUDUSD

    Timeframe M15 - NZDUSD

    Timeframe M15 - USDCHF

    Timeframe M15 - USDJPY

    Timeframe M15 - USDCAD


    Timeframe M15 - EURGBP

    Timeframe M15 - EURAUD

    Timeframe M15 - EURNZD

    Timeframe M15 - EURCHF

    Timeframe M15 - EURJPY

    Timeframe M15 - EURCAD


    Timeframe M15 - GBPAUD

    Timeframe M15 - GBPNZD

    Timeframe M15 - GBPCHF

    Timeframe M15 - GBPJPY

    Timeframe M15 - GBPCAD


    Timeframe M15 - AUDNZD

    Timeframe M15 - AUDCHF

    Timeframe M15 - AUDJPY

    Timeframe M15 - AUDCAD

    Timeframe M15 - NZDCHF

    Timeframe M15 - NZDJPY

    Timeframe M15 - NZDCD


    Timeframe M15 - CADCHF

    Timeframe M15 - CADJPY

    Timeframe M15 - CHFJPY

    Timeframe M15 - USDSGD


    Timeframe M15 - GBPSGD

    Timeframe M15 - EURSGD

    Timeframe M15 - AUDSGD

    Timeframe M15 - NZDSGD

    Timeframe M15 - CHFSGD

    Timeframe M15 - SGDJPY

    Timeframe M15 - CADSGD




    Recensioni 1
    Masoud Seydeshaghi
    864
    Masoud Seydeshaghi 2023.12.13 15:04 
     

    13.12.2023 So regarding user support, 5 star regarding expert works fine till today so i gave the seller 5 star the price is also good if anything changes, I will inform you just one thing the magic ID section is still complicated to me for understanding if any visual guidance be available would be nice --------------------------------------

    Prodotti consigliati
    Bogdan Leparda
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Altri dall'autore
    Filtro:
    Rispondi alla recensione