There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at 39 USD. After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD.
Most trading robots can only trade one currency pair, but our robot can trade a large list of currency pairs.
- Very important:
- 1) For comfortable trading, you need to reduce the Stop Loss (SL) in the settings.
- 2) Stop Loss helps control risk.
- 3) This EA can trade on 36 currency pairs.
The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairs on the M15 timeframe.
Timeframe M15 - GBPUSD
Timeframe M15 - EURUSD
Timeframe M15 - AUDUSD
Timeframe M15 - NZDUSD
Timeframe M15 - USDCHF
Timeframe M15 - USDJPY
Timeframe M15 - USDCAD
Timeframe M15 - EURGBP
Timeframe M15 - EURAUD
Timeframe M15 - EURNZD
Timeframe M15 - EURCHF
Timeframe M15 - EURJPY
Timeframe M15 - EURCAD
Timeframe M15 - GBPAUD
Timeframe M15 - GBPNZD
Timeframe M15 - GBPCHF
Timeframe M15 - GBPJPY
Timeframe M15 - GBPCAD
Timeframe M15 - AUDNZD
Timeframe M15 - AUDCHF
Timeframe M15 - AUDJPY
Timeframe M15 - AUDCAD
Timeframe M15 - NZDCHF
Timeframe M15 - NZDJPY
Timeframe M15 - NZDCD
Timeframe M15 - CADCHF
Timeframe M15 - CADJPY
Timeframe M15 - CHFJPY
Timeframe M15 - USDSGD
Timeframe M15 - GBPSGD
Timeframe M15 - EURSGD
Timeframe M15 - AUDSGD
Timeframe M15 - NZDSGD
Timeframe M15 - CHFSGD
Timeframe M15 - SGDJPY
Timeframe M15 - CADSGD
13.12.2023 So regarding user support, 5 star regarding expert works fine till today so i gave the seller 5 star the price is also good if anything changes, I will inform you just one thing the magic ID section is still complicated to me for understanding if any visual guidance be available would be nice --------------------------------------