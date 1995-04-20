USA Indexes Quant Indicator MT4

Property of Vertical Capital

Edition: Gugol_Quants

 

About USA INDEXES QUANT_INDICATOR:

This is a indicator created by math modulation to be used as a trading tool, which was developed in MQL. (MT4)

This indicator is for use only with US500(S&P500), NAS100(Nasdaq Composite) and US30(Dow Jones). Signals are activated on "Open" Candle.

It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1, H2, H3 and H4.

However you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings.

** About indicator, we can recommend you the best commercial analysis settings, just contact us**


@copyright

                                                                                                                                            Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe that you can use is H1, H2, H3 and H4.
  • You can use the indicator on the following assets: US500, NAS100 and US30.  Signals are activated on "Open" Candle.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended for your manual trading(We suggest: PEPPERSTONE).
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades.
  • If the chart appears distorted, reset and configure the timeframe until the signals appear clean (As shown in the reference image)
  • When trading in risk assets, you should always have a trading plan associated with good risk management.



Plus de l'auteur
USA Indexes Quant Indicator
Thunder Investment Group Limited
Indicateurs
Property of Vertical Capital Edition:  Gugol_Quants   About USA INDEXES QUANT_INDICATOR: This is a indicator created by math modulation to be used as a trading tool, which was developed in MQL. (MT5) This indicator is for use only with US500(S&P500), NAS100(Nasdaq Composite) and US30(Dow Jones). Signals are activated on "Open" Candle. It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1, H2, H3 and H4. However you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings. *
FREE
BOT Dow Jones US30
Thunder Investment Group Limited
Experts
Property of Vertical Capital Edition:   Gugol_Quants About BOT_DowJones-US30: This is a bot created by math modulation to be used as a trading algorithm, which was developed in MQL. (MT5) This Bot is for use only with US30. It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1. However, you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings.   **DM for free trial (only in TradingView)** @copyright ***All the  settings are external , so that everyone can set the ro
