RelativeVolatilityPro
- Indicatori
- SERGEI ABRAMOV
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The indicator shows the deviation of the moving average relative to the volatility leading half of its period.
The red histogram shows the moving average relative to the anchor point.
The blue histogram shows volatility relative to the leading half
of the moving average.
The blue line simulates the price relative to the moving average.
The indicator is perfect for both grid trading and trend trading.
The signal does not change when the timeframe changes
The red histogram shows the moving average relative to the anchor point.
The blue histogram shows volatility relative to the leading half
of the moving average.
The blue line simulates the price relative to the moving average.
The indicator is perfect for both grid trading and trend trading.
The signal does not change when the timeframe changes