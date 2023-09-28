Thick Bold Candle

Description:

  • Expand the width of your candles horizontally in MT4 to improve visibility when zooming in or out of the chart.

  • Once attached to the chart, the indicator will automatically double the size of the candles compared to their normal value.

Main indicator inputs:

  • Body: size of the candle body

  • Wick: size of the candle wick

Additionally, you have the option to change the color of the candle body.

We hope you find this free and useful indicator enjoyable!


login7x7
24
login7x7 2024.12.23 03:35 
 

I was looking for an indicator to make the candle wicks thicker and more visible. It is a different look, but works great.

I was looking for an indicator to make the candle wicks thicker and more visible. It is a different look, but works great.

