Thick Bold Candle
- Indicateurs
- Van Cuong Tran
- Version: 1.0
-
Expand the width of your candles horizontally in MT4 to improve visibility when zooming in or out of the chart.
-
Once attached to the chart, the indicator will automatically double the size of the candles compared to their normal value.
-
Body: size of the candle body
-
Wick: size of the candle wick
Additionally, you have the option to change the color of the candle body.
We hope you find this free and useful indicator enjoyable!
I was looking for an indicator to make the candle wicks thicker and more visible. It is a different look, but works great.