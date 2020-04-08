Dear Traders here is my another tool called the "Buy Index".

My goal is to come up with different tools to help you trade successfully. No matter the strategy and trading style you use but what matters most at the end is "making money out of the market". Go with a strategy that works for you and it must be the one you find easy to use.

The philosophy behind this tool is "Focus only on buy signals" meaning that if the market is currently bullish why should you focus on sell signals?. Sometime you need to choose between being a "Buying trader" or a "Selling trader". With this tool you opt to be a Buying trader who his/her primary strategy is to only approach a market as a buyer. Though your primary trading approach will be buying but still there are moments you may decide to go against the buying stance and choose to act as a seller if the conditions are non favorable to you.

If you want to be a buyer in the market then the Key to succeed is You buy when the security is just beginning to rise in value and then hold the trades.

This indicator is designed to give you a new trading discipline and mindset.





The design of this tool

You will only see blue arrows as buy signals.

You will see the red and pale blue moving averages.

Trading signals

If the pale blue line is above the red line we call it a bullish trend .

we call it a . If the pale blue line is below the red line we call it a bearish trend .

we call it a . We want to utilize the bullish trend with this tool.

Though at sometime we may want to act as sellers when conditions are non favorable.

How to open trades. We open buy trades when the trend is bullish and the signal appears near support zone.

At sometime we open sell trades against the blue arrows when the trend is bearish and we get bullish signals near the moving averages.

I have attached the screenshots for more elaborations.

Recommended Pairs.

Mostly any pair that is currently up trending.

Recommended Markets.

All markets are recommended.





Disclaimer: Make sure you master the tool. Trading is very risky and you should be carefully not to lose your capital. No 100% guaranteed winning signals. Invest responsibly.





Final word: Thank you for considering my tools and I wish you all the best. Incase of any technical issues be free to private message me and I will help.



