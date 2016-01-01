//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- EU의 국가 코드 (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string EU_code="EU";

//--- EU 이벤트 가져오기

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(EU_code,events);

//--- 저널에 EU 이벤트 표시

if(events_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("EU events: %d",events_count);

//--- 10개의 이벤트로 충분하니, 이벤트의 목록을 줄입니다

ArrayResize(events,10);

ArrayPrint(events);

}

//--- "ECB 금리 결정" 이벤트에 event_id=999010007 가 있는지 확인합니다

ulong event_id=events[6].id; // 캘린더에서 이벤트 ID가 변경될 수 있으므로 반드시 확인하십시오

string event_name=events[6].name; // 캘린더 이벤트의 이름

PrintFormat("Get values for event_name=%s event_id=%d",event_name,event_id);

//--- "ECB 금리 결정" 이벤트의 모든 값을 가져오기

MqlCalendarValue values[];

//--- 이벤트 발생 간격의 경계를 설정

datetime date_from=0; // 사용 가능한 내역의 시작부터 모든 내용을 받기

datetime date_to=D'01.01.2016'; // 2016년 이전 이벤트를 받기

if(CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(event_id,values,date_from,date_to))

{

PrintFormat("%s: %d에 대한 값을 수신하였습니다",

event_name,ArraySize(values));

//--- 10개의 이벤트만 분석해도 충분하니, 값 목록을 줄입니다

ArrayResize(values,10);

ArrayPrint(values);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Error! event_id=%d에 대한 값을 가져오지 못하였습니다",event_id);

PrintFormat("Error code: %d",GetLastError());

}

}

//---

/*

결과:

EU 이벤트: 56

[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserv

[0] 999010001 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting" "ECB 비화폐성 정책 회의"

[1] 999010002 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts" "ECB 통화 정책 회의 계정"

[2] 999010003 0 5 0 0 999 0 3 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference" "ECB 금융 정책 기자 회견"

[3] 999010004 0 5 0 0 999 0 3 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech" "ECB 드라기 총재 연설"

[4] 999010005 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB 콘스탄치오 부총재 연설"

[5] 999010006 1 5 0 0 999 1 3 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision" "ECB 예금 설비 금리 결정"

[6] 999010007 1 5 0 0 999 1 3 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision" "ECB 금리 결정"

[7] 999010008 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin" "ECB 이코노미 게시판"

[8] 999010009 1 5 0 0 999 2 2 3 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro" "ECB 대상 LTRO"

[9] 999010010 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech" "ECB 이사회 멤버 프래트 연설"

Get values for event_name=ECB Interest Rate Decision event_id=999010007

수신된 ECB 금리 결정 이벤트 값: 102

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]

[0] 2776 999010007 2007.03.08 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 3750000 4250000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[1] 2777 999010007 2007.05.10 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 3750000 3750000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[2] 2778 999010007 2007.06.06 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 3750000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[3] 2779 999010007 2007.07.05 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[4] 2780 999010007 2007.08.02 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[5] 2781 999010007 2007.09.06 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[6] 2782 999010007 2007.10.04 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[7] 2783 999010007 2007.11.08 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[8] 2784 999010007 2007.12.06 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[9] 2785 999010007 2008.01.10 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

*/