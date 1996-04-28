Devises / HOUR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HOUR: Hour Loop Inc
3.10 USD 0.16 (4.91%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HOUR a changé de -4.91% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 3.10 et à un maximum de 3.29.
Suivez la dynamique Hour Loop Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOUR Nouvelles
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Dow Falls Over 100 Points; US Economy Adds 22,000 Jobs - Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG)
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- Hour Loop elects board members and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
HOUR on the Community Forum
- StepMa Trend Follower (11)
- Help Creating MTF EMA (5)
- SILVER PATTERN EXPERT ADVISOR (2)
- Question (2)
- HELP ME TRADING SYSTEM OPTIMIZATION (2)
- Which is the timeframe you are using the most to make your trading decisions? (2)
- Ikon Royal REAL MT4 servers down!! (1)
- 1 HOUR CHART (1)
- Is there a way to use 1 HOUR OHLC modelling while backtesting (1)
- SILVER PATTERN EXPERT ADVISOR
- Who trades the 4 HOUR chart?
Applications de Trading pour HOUR
Mini POC
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.96 (28)
For those who struggle with overbloated Volume Profile/Market Profile indicators, here is a solution that contains only the Point of Control (POC) information. Super-fast and reliable, the Mini POC indicator presents this vital information visually within your chart. Totally customizable in splittable timeframes, type of Volume, calculation method, and how many days back you need. SETTINGS Timeframe to split the POCs within the day. Volume type to use: Ticks or Real Volume. Calculation method .
FREE
TrendSurge EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
TRENDSURGE EA by KALI-FX: Your strategic partner for capturing potential trend shifts. Every day, this tool strategically sets pending orders at key points, targeting periods of high market volatility to maximize your trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor is designed to prioritize long-term growth, ensuring sustainable and steady returns over time. The Expert Advisor executes orders around midday, typically during peak market volatility, ensuring you capitalize on dynamic market movements.
FREE
Heiken PLUS Trader
Filip Valkovic
I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well ! "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator. HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300. Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section. Inputs: Account leverage `Leverage (1:N)`, Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero), Take profit in percentage (values greater then zero), Evaluation frame length, Activation level in percentage for evaluation frame, Close the order after N candles, Close the
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:** Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
Gold HFT MT5
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! But Default settings should be Very Good. HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME
Buy Signals
Heet Chandubhai Patel
Buy Signal Indicator This indicator generates a Bu y Signal when a potential upward movement is detected. A G reen Arrow appears below the price chart, indicating a possible entry point for a long position. The signal helps traders identify moments of strength in the market. TIP:- USE 1 HOUR OR BIGGER TIMEFRAMES FOR BETTER RESULTS. TRAIL STOP LOSS BY USING NEAREST SWING HIGHS AND LOWS. NOTE:- THIS INDICATOR GIVES ONLY BUY SIGNALS FOR SELL SIGNAL USE MY OTHER INDICATOR.
Sell Signals
Heet Chandubhai Patel
Sell Signal Indicator This indicator generates a Sell Signal when a potential downward movement is detected. A Red Arrow appears above the price chart, indicating a possible entry point for a short position. The signal helps traders identify moments of strength in the market. TIP:- USE 1 HOUR OR BIGGER TIMEFRAMES FOR BETTER RESULTS. TRAIL STOP LOSS BY USING NEAREST SWING HIGHS AND LOWS. NOTE:- THIS INDICATOR GIVES ONLY SELL SIGNALS FOR BUY SIGNAL USE MY OTHER INDICATOR.
Range quotidien
3.10 3.29
Range Annuel
1.10 6.90
- Clôture Précédente
- 3.26
- Ouverture
- 3.19
- Bid
- 3.10
- Ask
- 3.40
- Plus Bas
- 3.10
- Plus Haut
- 3.29
- Volume
- 242
- Changement quotidien
- -4.91%
- Changement Mensuel
- 129.63%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 118.31%
- Changement Annuel
- 112.33%
20 septembre, samedi