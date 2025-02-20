CotationsSections
Devises / USDTHB
USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht

31.8100 THB 0.0600 (0.19%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Thai Baht

Le taux de change de USDTHB a changé de -0.19% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.7500 et à un maximum de 31.9400.

Suivez la dynamique US Dollar vs Thai Baht. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

USDTHB Nouvelles

Range quotidien
31.7500 31.9400
Range Annuel
31.5100 35.1560
Clôture Précédente
31.8700
Ouverture
31.8840
Bid
31.8100
Ask
31.8130
Plus Bas
31.7500
Plus Haut
31.9400
Volume
12.294 K
Changement quotidien
-0.19%
Changement Mensuel
-1.43%
Changement à 6 Mois
-6.27%
Changement Annuel
-1.77%
