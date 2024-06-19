Sequoia mt5

The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls below a certain level and then rises above, when confirmed by the main signal system. Selling occurs when the signal rises above the level and then falls below, also when confirmed by the main signal system. Sequoia manages risk reliably and can safely operate with capital as low as $1,000, but for best results it is recommended to use it with capital of $3,000 or more. The functionality includes trailing start, trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, both real and virtual.

To understand how this bot works, it is important to carefully study its parameters. A detailed description of the parameters plays a key role in understanding the work of the expert. This allows users to fully understand which instrument they are choosing and helps determine if a given bot suits their trading style and broker. Basic and key settings allow you to create optimal conditions for the expert to work effectively. The money management options provide two options: using a fixed lot or calculating the lot depending on the deposit, which plays an important role in determining the entry algorithm.

Sequoia is a professional analytics tool that uses a specialized algorithm to analyze the market. It works with various currency pairs on an hourly chart (H1) with a leverage of 1:100.

List of supported currency pairs:
EURUSD
AUDCAD
AUDCHF
AUDJPY
AUDNZD
AUDSGD
CADJPY
GBPSEK
GBPSGD
GBPUSD
NOKSEK
NZDCAD
NZDCHF
NZDJPY
NZDUSD
SGDJPY
USDCAD
USDCHF
USDCNH
USDCZK
USDDKK
USDHKD
USDHUF
USDJPY
USDMXN
USDNOK
USDPLN
USDSEK
USDSGD
USDTHB
USDZAR
USDRON

Options:
MagicNumber:
This parameter is used to identify orders belonging to a specific expert or trading strategy. The unique MagicNumber allows you to distinguish orders of this expert from orders of other strategies.

FixLot:
The FixLot parameter sets a fixed lot size for each trade. For example, if the FixLot value = 0.1, then each trade will be opened with a lot of 0.1.

Money-Management On:
Activating this parameter (true) enables Money Management, which allows you to automatically calculate the trading lot size according to the current balance or other parameters for effective risk management.

Money-Management:
This parameter determines the level of risk depending on the size of the deposit. For example, the value Money-Management = 2 means that the risk for each transaction will be 2% of the current balance.

CountSeria:
The CountSeria parameter determines the number of trades in one series or sequence of trades. For example, if CountSeria = 3, then after opening three trades in a row, a certain action will be performed, for example, closing all open positions.

TakeProfit:
Setting the price level at which a profitable position is automatically closed. For example, if TakeProfit = 100 points, then when the price reaches a level that is 100 points higher than the opening price, the position will be closed with a profit.

StopLoss:
Setting the price level at which a losing position is automatically closed. For example, if StopLoss = 50 points, then if the price reaches a level that is 50 points lower than the opening price, the position will be closed at a loss.

vTakeProfit:
Virtual Take Profit. Allows you to set a price level to virtually close a profitable position without actually executing an order on the market. This helps to lock in profits and avoid sudden market changes.

vStopLoss:
Virtual Stop Loss. Similar to virtual Take Profit, but for setting the price level for virtual closing of a losing position.

trStart, trStop:
Parameters for trailing stops. Allows you to automatically shift the stop loss level following price movements in a profitable direction.

Filling:
Defines the type of order filling. For example, "Immediate or Cancel" (IOC), "Fill or Kill" (FOK), "Return" (RT).

ModificationPips:
Sets the number of pips to change the stop loss or take profit levels of the order.

CorrectionLong:
Determines the correction level for long series.

CommentOrders:
A text comment attached to the order when it is placed.

EcnMode:
Indicates the operating mode of the broker in the ECN network.

CombinesAllStopsOn:
Combining all stop loss levels of an order into one level.

AsynchronousMode:
Asynchronous order processing mode.

ActivateBuy, ActivateSell:
Activation of a buy or sell order under certain conditions.

LengthJAW, LengthTEETH, LengthLIPS, LengthDEVIATION, CountWARP:
Parameters, about defining rules for the bot's operation.
