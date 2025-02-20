QuotesSections
Currencies / USDTHB
USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht

31.7440 THB 0.1140 (0.36%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Thai Baht

USDTHB exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.6000 and at a high of 31.7600.

Follow US Dollar vs Thai Baht dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

USDTHB News

Daily Range
31.6000 31.7600
Year Range
31.5100 35.1560
Previous Close
31.6300
Open
31.6640
Bid
31.7440
Ask
31.7470
Low
31.6000
High
31.7600
Volume
2.743 K
Daily Change
0.36%
Month Change
-1.63%
6 Months Change
-6.46%
Year Change
-1.97%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev