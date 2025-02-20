QuotazioniSezioni
USDTHB
USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht

31.8100 THB 0.0600 (0.19%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Thai Baht

Il tasso di cambio USDTHB ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.7500 e ad un massimo di 31.9400.

Segui le dinamiche di US Dollar vs Thai Baht. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.7500 31.9400
Intervallo Annuale
31.5100 35.1560
Chiusura Precedente
31.8700
Apertura
31.8840
Bid
31.8100
Ask
31.8130
Minimo
31.7500
Massimo
31.9400
Volume
12.294 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.19%
Variazione Mensile
-1.43%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.27%
Variazione Annuale
-1.77%
21 settembre, domenica