Dövizler / USDTHB
USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht
31.8100 THB 0.0600 (0.19%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: Thai Baht
USDTHB fiyatı bugün -0.19% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.7500 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.9400 aralığında işlem gördü.
US Dollar vs Thai Baht hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
31.7500 31.9400
Yıllık aralık
31.5100 35.1560
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.8700
- Açılış
- 31.8840
- Satış
- 31.8100
- Alış
- 31.8130
- Düşük
- 31.7500
- Yüksek
- 31.9400
- Hacim
- 12.294 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.19%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.43%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -6.27%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.77%
21 Eylül, Pazar