货币 / USDTHB
USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht
31.8050 THB 0.0150 (0.05%)
版块: 货币 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: Thai Baht
今日USDTHB汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点31.6800和高点31.8100进行交易。
关注US Dollar vs Thai Baht动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
USDTHB新闻
- BofA predicts further rate cuts for Thailand amid low inflation
- Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio drops to 88.4 at end-Q4
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX treads water as Trump tariff concerns linger; Australia CPI in focus
- Asia FX eases ahead of Trump tariffs; baht slumps as PM faces no-confidence vote
- Thailand aims to boost economic growth with $4.4 billion stimulus measures
- Thailand eyes growth above 3% this year, confident of strong first half
- Tariffs are probably the only reason still holding up the U.S. dollar: Citi
- Investors stay bearish on Asian currencies as trade war intensifies: Reuters poll
- Thai Baht shows unexpected strength, baffles analysts
- Thai central bank cuts policy rate amid slow growth, global trade risks
- Thailand rate cut would boost economy, finance minister says
- Bank of Thailand to hold rates at 2.25% on February 26, cut once in Q2: Reuters poll
- Bearish bets further ease on Asian currencies as markets look past Trump tariffs - Reuters poll
- Asia FX gains; Japanese yen jumps on safe-haven demand amid US tariff woes
日范围
31.6800 31.8100
年范围
31.5100 35.1560
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.7900
- 开盘价
- 31.7800
- 卖价
- 31.8050
- 买价
- 31.8080
- 最低价
- 31.6800
- 最高价
- 31.8100
- 交易量
- 2.012 K
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- -1.44%
- 6个月变化
- -6.28%
- 年变化
- -1.78%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B