CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / USDTHB
Volver a Divisas

USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht

31.8070 THB 0.0170 (0.05%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Thai Baht

El tipo de cambio de USDTHB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.6800, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 31.9380.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas US Dollar vs Thai Baht. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USDTHB News

Aplicaciones comerciales para USDTHB

Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Asesores Expertos
Un Experto Richter es un analista de mercado profesional que trabaja utilizando un algoritmo especializado. Analizando los precios durante un periodo de tiempo específico, determina la fuerza y la amplitud de los precios utilizando un sistema de indicadores único basado en datos reales. Cuando la tendencia y su dirección cambian, el experto cierra la posición actual y abre una nueva. Los algoritmos del bot tienen en cuenta las señales de sobrecompra y sobreventa de los mercados. La compra se pr
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
Asesores Expertos
El Asesor Experto Sequoia es un analista de mercado profesional que trabaja utilizando un algoritmo especializado. Basándose en el análisis de los precios durante un intervalo de tiempo específico, revela la fuerza y la amplitud de los precios utilizando un sistema de indicación único basado en datos reales. Cuando la fuerza de la tendencia y su dirección cambian, el experto cierra la posición actual y abre una nueva. Los algoritmos del bot incluyen señales sobre mercados sobrecomprados y sobre
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Indicador Fx Levels Premium Soporte y Resistencia son conceptos importantes en el trading. Fx Levels Premium fue creado para dibujar fácilmente importantes niveles de soporte y resistencia para el trader activo. El indicador le dará todos los niveles importantes (soporte/resistencia) a observar para una amplia gama de activos. Operar sin estos niveles en su gráfico es como conducir un coche durante un largo viaje sin una hoja de ruta. Estaría confundido y a ciegas. Los niveles de soporte y re
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
Asesores Expertos
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
Yvan Musatov
Asesores Expertos
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Rango diario
31.6800 31.9380
Rango anual
31.5100 35.1560
Cierres anteriores
31.7900
Open
31.7800
Bid
31.8070
Ask
31.8100
Low
31.6800
High
31.9380
Volumen
9.202 K
Cambio diario
0.05%
Cambio mensual
-1.43%
Cambio a 6 meses
-6.28%
Cambio anual
-1.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B