USDTHB: US Dollar vs Thai Baht
31.8070 THB 0.0170 (0.05%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Thai Baht
El tipo de cambio de USDTHB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.6800, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 31.9380.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas US Dollar vs Thai Baht. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
USDTHB News
- BofA predicts further rate cuts for Thailand amid low inflation
- Thai household debt-to-GDP ratio drops to 88.4 at end-Q4
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX treads water as Trump tariff concerns linger; Australia CPI in focus
- Asia FX eases ahead of Trump tariffs; baht slumps as PM faces no-confidence vote
- Thailand aims to boost economic growth with $4.4 billion stimulus measures
- Thailand eyes growth above 3% this year, confident of strong first half
- Tariffs are probably the only reason still holding up the U.S. dollar: Citi
- Investors stay bearish on Asian currencies as trade war intensifies: Reuters poll
- Thai Baht shows unexpected strength, baffles analysts
- Thai central bank cuts policy rate amid slow growth, global trade risks
- Thailand rate cut would boost economy, finance minister says
- Bank of Thailand to hold rates at 2.25% on February 26, cut once in Q2: Reuters poll
- Bearish bets further ease on Asian currencies as markets look past Trump tariffs - Reuters poll
- Asia FX gains; Japanese yen jumps on safe-haven demand amid US tariff woes
Rango diario
31.6800 31.9380
Rango anual
31.5100 35.1560
- Cierres anteriores
- 31.7900
- Open
- 31.7800
- Bid
- 31.8070
- Ask
- 31.8100
- Low
- 31.6800
- High
- 31.9380
- Volumen
- 9.202 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.05%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -6.28%
- Cambio anual
- -1.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B